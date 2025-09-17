Fourth annual ReWired Fest at the Momentary

The Momentary in Bentonville is hosting the fourth annual ReWired Fest tomorrow, beginning at 4 p.m. The festival is a free evening of entertainment and education for kids and teenagers, featuring some of their favorite content creators.

Rick Flores, one of the organizers of ReWired Fest, says they'll have creators from a few different niche spaces.

"We've got a couple from the culinary space, including Nick DiGiovanni and It’s QCP. We have a couple from the gaming and beauty and lifestyle space such as Rebecca Zamolo and Lana’s Life. So it's really pretty incredible that these massive celebrities from the creator space have chosen to come to this particular event. And you know, Matthew, if you ask why, it's because they want to share their stories."

The festival will be more than just people standing on stages and talking to a crowd.

"We'll have racing simulators. We'll have virtual and augmented reality. We have a big Lego construction area where kids can not only make Legos, but whatever they make, they get to take home with them. Think about that. We have some picture-taking opportunities with some pretty neat photo booths. We have lots of gaming. We have a massive game truck that kind of opens up where kids can go up on stage, try some of the latest and greatest games."

There will also be free food and giveaways for attendees, as well. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. at The Momentary in Bentonville. More details can be found at https://rewiredfest.com/

