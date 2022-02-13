Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
technology
At the very end of 2020, The Holler at 8th Street Market in Bentonville announced it would be closing because of the pandemic's impact on the business,…
This fall, LaunchCode, a St.Louis-based nonprofit, began a free training course for Northwest Arkansas residents interested in computer programming. The…
Free Geek Arkansas is a Fayetteville-based organization that repurposes, refurbishes and reuses discarded electronics.
Last month, Cox Communications hosted a smart home tour. The company's high-speed internet powered more than 50 devices that ranged from a Wi-fi enabled…
The Northwest Arkansas Tech Council got a private tour of the Walmart AMP this week for a backstage look at how the venue's staff coordinates large…
We asked our Tech Ambassador Tyrel Denison is it is easy to stay safe and secure online. He says yes...and no.MUSIC: "Somebody's Watching Me" Rockwell
Our Tech Ambassador, Tyrel Denison from Field Agent, offers an abridged guide to the new products seen at this month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in…
Our Tech Ambassador is back with a review of the latest from Apple and Google.
Every January the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas gives us a preview of what might, and might not, be part of our future lives. We asked our…
Mulberry, Ark. is a rural town in southern Crawford County, and enhancing the quality of life through technology use is important to its mayor Gary…