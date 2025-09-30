Attorney general announces arrests in organized retail crime crackdown

Arkansas's attorney general is continuing a crackdown on so-called organized retail crime. Attorney General Tim Griffin announced four more arrests on Monday as part of an ongoing initiative.

Griffin says the practice differs from traditional shoplifting because of its organized nature.

“It is done by committed. These crimes are committed by groups of people, sometimes locally managed, locally organized groups, and sometimes they can be national or international cartels. It just depends.”

Griffin says a total of six suspects were identified as taking nearly $7,000 worth of items over a month and a half, calling their tactics “brazen.”

“At the locations that had luggage, they were getting luggage and filling it with stuff and closing up the luggage and rolling it out like they were in an airport.”

The six appeared to target Marshalls, HomeGoods and TJ Maxx locations in Little Rock, Conway and Cabot. Griffin says two suspects remain at large.

