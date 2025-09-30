© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Attorney general announces arrests in organized retail crime crackdown

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin.
John Sykes
/
Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin.

Arkansas's attorney general is continuing a crackdown on so-called organized retail crime. Attorney General Tim Griffin announced four more arrests on Monday as part of an ongoing initiative.

Griffin says the practice differs from traditional shoplifting because of its organized nature.

“It is done by committed. These crimes are committed by groups of people, sometimes locally managed, locally organized groups, and sometimes they can be national or international cartels. It just depends.”

Griffin says a total of six suspects were identified as taking nearly $7,000 worth of items over a month and a half, calling their tactics “brazen.”

“At the locations that had luggage, they were getting luggage and filling it with stuff and closing up the luggage and rolling it out like they were in an airport.”

The six appeared to target Marshalls, HomeGoods and TJ Maxx locations in Little Rock, Conway and Cabot. Griffin says two suspects remain at large.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large CrimeRetailArkansas Government
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content