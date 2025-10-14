For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential! Please become a sustaining member today. Thank you for supporting KUAF!
The University of Arkansas Herbarium marks its 150th anniversary this November. Reporter Matthew Moore visits with collections manager Jennifer Ogle and director Maribeth Latvis to explore the lab’s history, rare plant specimens, and the ongoing work to preserve biodiversity for future research.
Executive director Rachel Patton joins Ozarks at Large to discuss the 2025 list of Arkansas’s most endangered places, including Fayetteville’s Duncan Hill neighborhood and East Mountain Cemetery, and what it takes to preserve the state’s architectural and cultural history.
Newton County’s Ozark Painters, Makers and Shakers Art Crawl returns Oct. 17–18, inviting visitors to explore studios, farms and pop-ups across the Ozarks. Director Tonette Madison says the event celebrates the region’s artists, crafters and creative community.