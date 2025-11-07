Events across Arkansas celebrate veterans, cycling, local arts this weekend

You're probably getting close to the bottom of the trick-or-treat candy in your house — it's been a week, after all. We are now fully involved with November, and there is plenty to do to keep you away from the last of that Halloween candy.

The Pea Ridge Harvest Market kicks off tomorrow morning at 8 with a chance to shop local, drink some cider and engage in a scavenger hunt. It’s in downtown Pea Ridge and will last until 2 tomorrow afternoon.

If sipping cider and scavenger hunting don’t have enough, I don’t know, physical exhaustion for you, there’s tomorrow’s Chinkapin Hollow Gravel Grinder bike races at Lake Wedington in Fayetteville. The races start and finish at Lake Wedington Recreation Area. How many miles you and your bike take in between the start and finish is up to you. There are courses of 24, 40, 64, and 96 miles. The three longer races start at 8 tomorrow; the 24-miler at 8:15. If you’re just finding out about the Chinkapin Hollow Gravel Grinder, you can still enter at the event’s website. According to the site, registration is open until midnight tonight.

If you aren’t ready to let the Halloween spirit vanish, take in Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre’s production of Dracula: Here. Now. The Sequel . It’s at The Auditorium in downtown Eureka Springs tomorrow night at 7. This is a rescheduled performance — even the most famous of vampires has to bow to thunderstorms.

Veterans Day is approaching, and the city of Fayetteville will observe with a Veterans Day parade tomorrow morning at 11. The route begins on Northeast Avenue, proceeds onto Dickson Street, continues to West Avenue, and concludes at Spring Street. There’s an accompanying veterans trade show taking place in the Upper Ramble along Dickson tomorrow afternoon.

Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock is making you an offer. The Godfather screens at the Ron Robinson Theater tomorrow afternoon at 3. All three Godfather movies will be shown there this month. Tickets for tomorrow are $5.

Speaking of movies, Opera in the Ozarks will show a filmed version of the Gordon Getty opera Goodbye, Mr. Chips Sunday afternoon at 2. The film’s lead is Nathan Granner, an alum of Opera in the Ozarks. He’ll be there for the screening. The opera is based on James Hilton’s book about Mr. Chips, who devoted his career to Brookfield, an English all-boys school, through 48 years as a teacher. Tickets for the screening at Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point — and the live appearance of Nathan Granner — are just $20.

Monday night, the Northeastern State University Community Band presents its Music Around the World concert. The ensemble is made up of NSU students and community members. The concert includes Strauss’ “Beautiful Blue Danube” and Chance’s “Variations on a Korean Folk Song.” The concert begins at 7 in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts in Tahlequah, and it’s free.

Also on stage Monday night, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis, performs at the Walton Arts Center at 7. As of this morning, there were about 10 tickets left for the main floor, but several dozen seats remain in the balcony — and honestly, those might be the best tickets to see the entire orchestra.

And finally, today is the day the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum releases the new Tusk VII bobblehead . Tusk VII is the next live mascot of the Arkansas Razorbacks. He is, as of today, 51 days old. The little guy was 2 pounds, 8 ounces when born on Sept. 17. Tusk VII — not surprisingly — is the son of Tusk VI. He won’t travel this year while he grows up on the Stokes family farm in Dardanelle. Since the new mascot is so young, his bobblehead is much more cute than menacing. And you know, that’s a pretty apt mascot bobblehead for the current football season.

