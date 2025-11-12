© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Department of Human Services celebrates national adoption month

By Matthew Moore
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:43 PM CST
Arkansas House of Representatives

November is National Adoption Month. On Nov. 11, officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services unveiled their contribution to the month’s observances: a new banner counting down the number of kids still waiting to be adopted in the state. Tiffany Wright, director of DHS Division of Children and Family Services, says the list of children awaiting adoption continues to shrink.

“If you remember, last year we celebrated a major milestone when Arkansas had fewer than two hundred kids waiting to be adopted, the lowest number we'd ever seen. I'm proud to say we've maintained that course, and as of November first, there are 179 children in Arkansas waiting to be adopted,” Wright says.

Wright added that one adoption has happened since the beginning of the month, bringing the total down to 178. The banner hangs on a pedestrian bridge over Main Street in downtown Little Rock, next to DHS headquarters. It's accompanied by sixteen separate banners on lampposts featuring 32 children currently in foster care.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
