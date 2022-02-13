-
The Women's Foundation of Arkansas is celebrating its 25th anniversary by sharing findings from a historic report on the economic status of women in the state.
-
On today's show, as parents plan for the cost of childcare, they also account for wait lists for certain care centers. Also, a bathroom bill advances in the Arkansas Legislature, and an effort to support the state's technical and skilled labor force beings in Rogers. Plus, a new episode of "Sound Perimeter," KUAF's staff makes recommendations and more.
-
The demand for childcare in Northwest Arkansas is growing, and as parents plan for the cost of care, they also account for waitlists for certain care centers.
-
On today's show, childcare for many families is difficult to find and websites like Winnie, has searchable databases for the public. Also, Marcus Bridgewater, also known as Garden Marcus, discusses nurturing minds and plants ahead of his guest lecture at the University of Arkansas. Plus, a new Ozark poetry book, Dylan Earl is set to release a new album, updates from the Arkansas Legislature, a Fayetteville insect find and more.
-
Finding accessible and affordable childcare providers in your area can be a struggle. Luckily, there's a website for that.
-
State Rep. Julie Mayberry has proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a universal newborn home nurse program free of charge to all in Arkansas.
-
Certain licensed home-based daycares, as well as childcare centers in Northwest Arkansas have permanently shut down due to the pandemic, but most continue…
-
The newly opened Center for Play Therapy Training and Research on the University of Arkansas campus hopes to increase the number of certified play…
-
Arkansas looks to change licensing requirements for child care facilities throughout the state. We look at the potential changes and the effects they…