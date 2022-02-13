On today's show, childcare for many families is difficult to find and websites like Winnie, has searchable databases for the public. Also, Marcus Bridgewater, also known as Garden Marcus, discusses nurturing minds and plants ahead of his guest lecture at the University of Arkansas. Plus, a new Ozark poetry book, Dylan Earl is set to release a new album, updates from the Arkansas Legislature, a Fayetteville insect find and more.

Listen • 54:05