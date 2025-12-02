© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite nonprofit for KUAF’s Giving Tuesday underwriting giveaway!
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Sophia, Kyle and Wai-Kay 12/2/2025

By Kyle Kellams,
Sophia NouraniWai-Kay Carenbauer
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:08 PM CST

Tuesday, 12/2/2025

  • Old-Time Jam and Square Dance Walker Stone House / Ozark Folkways Old-time jam led by Pete Howard; square dancing called by Steve Green and friends. 6–9 p.m. Free.
  • Schola Cantorum: “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” Faulkner Performing Arts Center, University of Arkansas 7:30 p.m.
  • Northeastern Noel Northeastern State University, Tahlequah 7 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/3/2025

  • Hinder Ozark Music Hall Rock performance. 7 p.m. Tickets: $25, all ages.
  • Roadhouse Happy Hour The Momentary, Bentonville Local musicians presented by the House of Songs. Doors open at 4 p.m.
  • Sean Harrison Winter Residency Rogers Rec Original music, sometimes with guest musicians. 3–5 p.m.
  • Old Crow Medicine Show — Holiday Tour Walton Arts Center Featuring 20 local students from the U of A Children’s Choir. 7 p.m.

Thursday, 12/4/2025

  • West Street Live: Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives Walton Arts Center 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Jazz Night Music Depot, downtown Rogers Featuring New York jazz performers. 7 p.m.
  • Jude Mayer Trio Nomads Jazz. 7 p.m. Free.
  • Philip Michael Scales City Sessions, Bentonville Thursday evening

Friday, 12/5/2025

  • Randall Shreve Moxy Hotel, Fayetteville 6–9 p.m. Free.
  • Holiday Hootenanny with the Nighttimers American Legion 7–10 p.m.
  • George’s Majestic Lounge — GareHolidays
    • Friday lineup: Sabina McCauley, Angela Autumn, Grady Drum
    • Saturday lineup: Nick Shoulders, Ken Pomeroy, Jonny Fritz, Roy Pilgrim Doors at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: About $22 for one night, $35 for both.
  • Ava Earnhardt Tin Roof, Dickson Street 6 p.m.
  • Joe Mack Ned’s, Tahlequah 6 p.m.

Saturday, 12/6/2025

  • A Very SoNA Christmas Walton Arts Center Holiday program with guest conductor Jack Cleghorn. Matinee at 2 p.m.; evening performance at 7:30 p.m. Free for attendees under 18.
  • Blue Underground 906 Lounge, Fort Smith Blues-rock. 8–11:30 p.m.
  • Buffet: The Ultimate Jimmy Buffett Tribute The Majestic, Fort Smith 7 p.m.
  • Fort Smith Symphony: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” Sold out.

Sunday, 12/7/2025

  • Jazz Sundays The Beer Garden, Bella Vista 4–7 p.m.
  • Ukulele Society Jam — First Session Mount Sequoyah, Fayetteville Beginning of a year-long series. 3–5 p.m.

Songs in this segment include Hinder's "All American Nights", Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives' "Way Out West", Ava Earnhart's "Hey Nebraska" and Common Roots' "Lucky One" from their newest album.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsGeorge's Majestic LoungeGar Hole Records
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content