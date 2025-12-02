Talkin' Tunes with Sophia, Kyle and Wai-Kay 12/2/2025

Tuesday, 12/2/2025

Old-Time Jam and Square Dance Walker Stone House / Ozark Folkways Old-time jam led by Pete Howard; square dancing called by Steve Green and friends. 6–9 p.m. Free.

Schola Cantorum: “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” Faulkner Performing Arts Center, University of Arkansas 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Noel Northeastern State University, Tahlequah 7 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/3/2025

Hinder Ozark Music Hall Rock performance. 7 p.m. Tickets: $25, all ages.

Roadhouse Happy Hour The Momentary, Bentonville Local musicians presented by the House of Songs. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Sean Harrison Winter Residency Rogers Rec Original music, sometimes with guest musicians. 3–5 p.m.

Old Crow Medicine Show — Holiday Tour Walton Arts Center Featuring 20 local students from the U of A Children’s Choir. 7 p.m.

Thursday, 12/4/2025

West Street Live: Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives Walton Arts Center 7:30 p.m.

Live Jazz Night Music Depot, downtown Rogers Featuring New York jazz performers. 7 p.m.

Jude Mayer Trio Nomads Jazz. 7 p.m. Free.

Philip Michael Scales City Sessions, Bentonville Thursday evening

Friday, 12/5/2025



Randall Shreve Moxy Hotel, Fayetteville 6–9 p.m. Free.

Holiday Hootenanny with the Nighttimers American Legion 7–10 p.m.

George’s Majestic Lounge — GareHolidays

Friday lineup: Sabina McCauley, Angela Autumn, Grady Drum Saturday lineup: Nick Shoulders, Ken Pomeroy, Jonny Fritz, Roy Pilgrim Doors at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: About $22 for one night, $35 for both.

Ava Earnhardt Tin Roof, Dickson Street 6 p.m.

Joe Mack Ned’s, Tahlequah 6 p.m.

Saturday, 12/6/2025

A Very SoNA Christmas Walton Arts Center Holiday program with guest conductor Jack Cleghorn. Matinee at 2 p.m.; evening performance at 7:30 p.m. Free for attendees under 18.

Blue Underground 906 Lounge, Fort Smith Blues-rock. 8–11:30 p.m.

Buffet: The Ultimate Jimmy Buffett Tribute The Majestic, Fort Smith 7 p.m.

Fort Smith Symphony: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” Sold out.

Sunday, 12/7/2025



Jazz Sundays The Beer Garden, Bella Vista 4–7 p.m.

Ukulele Society Jam — First Session Mount Sequoyah, Fayetteville Beginning of a year-long series. 3–5 p.m.

Songs in this segment include Hinder's "All American Nights", Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives' "Way Out West", Ava Earnhart's "Hey Nebraska" and Common Roots' "Lucky One" from their newest album.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.