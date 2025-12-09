Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 12/9/2025
Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams, Sophia Nourani and KUAF technical director Wai-Kay Carenbauer discuss upcoming music events for this week:
- Rickshaw Billy’s Burger Patrol with Chrono Wizard at George’s Majestic Lounge tonight, Dec. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. The show is all-ages, around $15.
- Jeff Scott at Six Twelve Coffeehouse tonight, Dec. 9 from 7–9 p.m.
- Kimberly Akimbo Musical at the Walton Arts Center starts tonight, Dec. 9, with an eight-show run through Sunday, Dec. 14.
- Where: Holiday Musical Bingo & Wine Wednesday at Puritan Coffee & Beer on Wednesday. Dec. 10. Starts at 7 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six Twelve Coffee House in Fayetteville on Wednesday, Dec. 10 – starting 5:30 p.m.
- Lariat, Oil and Son, and Reader at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville on Thursday, Dec. 11 starting at 8 p.m. $10.
- Inverse Festival at The Momentary, begins Thursday, Dec. 11, runs through Sunday, Dec. 14.
- Ozark Blues Society Jam Night at The Music Depot in Rogers on Thursday, Dec. 11 beginning 6:30 p.m.
- Dad Rock Night with Council Hill at Dewain’s Place, Tahlequah, OK, on Friday, Dec. 12 from
- DJ PJ Dance Party at Backroom Social Club in Springdale on Friday, Dec. 12 from 9p.m.- 2a.m. $10 presale, $15 at the door; featuring DJs Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Rockelle from the Haus of Untz; outdoor hang-out area curated by JB (Movement Collective).
- 96 miles at The Gravel Bar at the Wanderoo Lodge, Eureka Springs on Friday, Dec. 12 from 7–10 p.m.
- OKM Music Presents Keyboard Orchestra Merry Musical Christmas at First Presbyterian Church, Bartlesville, Oklahoma on Friday, Dec. 12 from 7-9 p.m.
- The Nutcracker – Ozark Ballet Theatre at the Fayetteville Public Library on Friday, Dec. 12 from 7–9 p.m. Free; seat reservations available online.
- Sophia Clark at the Gravel Bar at the Wanderoo Lodge in Eureka Springs on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 7–10 p.m.
- Tom Peever at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 5–7 p.m.
- HopOut show at the American Legion in Fayetteville on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Featuring bands Unwed Sailor, Peach Blush, Chrono Wizard and Always Tired. $12, all-ages
Songs featured in this segment include Chrono Wizard’s "Cybor Slayer" and Abbey Pierce’s "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree".
