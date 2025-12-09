© 2025 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 12/9/2025

Kyle Kellams,
Sophia NouraniWai-Kay Carenbauer
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:59 PM CST

Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams, Sophia Nourani and KUAF technical director Wai-Kay Carenbauer discuss upcoming music events for this week:

  • Rickshaw Billy’s Burger Patrol with Chrono Wizard at George’s Majestic Lounge tonight, Dec. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. The show is all-ages, around $15.
  • Jeff Scott at Six Twelve Coffeehouse tonight, Dec. 9 from 7–9 p.m.
  • Kimberly Akimbo Musical at the Walton Arts Center starts tonight, Dec. 9, with an eight-show run through Sunday, Dec. 14. 
  • Where: Holiday Musical Bingo & Wine Wednesday at Puritan Coffee & Beer on Wednesday. Dec. 10. Starts at 7 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at Six Twelve Coffee House in Fayetteville on Wednesday, Dec. 10 – starting 5:30 p.m.
  • Lariat, Oil and Son, and Reader at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville on Thursday, Dec. 11 starting at 8 p.m. $10. 
  • Inverse Festival at The Momentary, begins Thursday, Dec. 11, runs through Sunday, Dec. 14. 
  • Ozark Blues Society Jam Night at The Music Depot in Rogers on Thursday, Dec. 11 beginning 6:30 p.m.
  • Dad Rock Night with Council Hill at Dewain’s Place, Tahlequah, OK, on  Friday, Dec. 12 from
  • DJ PJ Dance Party at Backroom Social Club in Springdale on Friday, Dec. 12 from 9p.m.- 2a.m. $10 presale, $15 at the door; featuring DJs Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Rockelle from the Haus of Untz; outdoor hang-out area curated by JB (Movement Collective).
  • 96 miles at The Gravel Bar at the Wanderoo Lodge, Eureka Springs on Friday, Dec. 12 from 7–10 p.m. 
  • OKM Music Presents Keyboard Orchestra Merry Musical Christmas at First Presbyterian Church, Bartlesville, Oklahoma on Friday, Dec. 12 from 7-9 p.m.
  • The Nutcracker – Ozark Ballet Theatre at the Fayetteville Public Library on Friday, Dec. 12 from 7–9 p.m. Free; seat reservations available online.
  • Sophia Clark at the Gravel Bar at the Wanderoo Lodge in Eureka Springs on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 7–10 p.m.
  • Tom Peever at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 5–7 p.m.
  • HopOut show at the American Legion in Fayetteville on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Featuring bands Unwed Sailor, Peach Blush, Chrono Wizard and Always Tired. $12, all-ages

Songs featured in this segment include Chrono Wizard’s "Cybor Slayer" and Abbey Pierce’s "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree".

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
