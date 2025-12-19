Balance: Plant-based swaps for holiday eating

In this month’s Balance segment, Kyle Kellams visits the University of Arkansas’ Center for Human Nutrition with co-host Jamie Baum and exercise science professor Erin Howey for a holiday-season conversation about food choices and inclusive eating.

Joined by registered dietitian Sidney Boudry, the group uses the center’s “metabolic kitchen” to taste-test plant-based and animal-based items — including a mycelium “steak,” plant-based turkey, cheeses and nuggets — while talking about texture, protein, fiber and what influences how we judge substitutes.

They also discuss hosting strategies for guests with dietary restrictions, including vegetarian and vegan preferences, gluten concerns and other health-related needs, and note how widely available these alternatives have become at everyday grocery stores.

Ozarks at Large summaries are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.