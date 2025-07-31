-
University of Arkansas scientists Erin Howey and Jamie Baum return from a global health conference to discuss behavior change, nutrition, and staying active during the dog days of summer. Hear takeaways from New Zealand and tips for hot-weather wellness.
A suspect in the double homicide case at Devil’s Den State Park has been arrested. Also, a film with a deep Arkansas connection is about to hit theaters, and the writer and director, Tony Toast, talks about the movie. Plus, we learn more about the University of Fort Smith Center for Nonprofits.
Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams talks with Jamie Baum and Tyrone Washington about research into muscle growth and recovery.
It's the season for backyard cookouts, picnics and outdoor potlucks—and if you're not careful, it's the season for foodborne illness. Ozarks at Large's latest installment of the series “Balance,” dedicated to health, exercise and nutrition, considers food safety.
3D printers are continually improving, creating everything from architectural models to temporary teeth. We’re just beginning to understand how 3D printers can work with food. For our latest installment of our series “Balance” on health, nutrition, and wellness, Ozarks at Large is exploring the prospects for 3D-printed food.
“Balance” examines nutrition, exercise and well-being. Co-host of the series, Dr. Jamie Baum, director for the Center for Human Nutrition in the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, speaks with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about appetite, how it differs from hunger and what you can do to influence it.
“Balance” examines nutrition, exercise and well-being. Co-host of the series, Dr. Jamie Baum, director for the Center for Human Nutrition in the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture invited Kaitlin Gallagher, an associate professor of exercise science at the University of Arkansas to provide ergonomic advice for your work-life.
In the UK, many refer to the third Monday of January as “Blue Monday," an unofficial milepost for when a combination of holiday fatigue, back-to-work reality and disappointment regarding New Year’s resolutions takes you into the doldrums. The third Monday of January is approaching, but the co-hosts for our series Balance say you shouldn't let a slow-developing resolution give you the blues.
Holidays can alter schedules and diets. Travel and rich meals may very well be the inspiration for New Year’s Resolutions. This month’s serving of Balance, our series dedicated to exercise, health and nutrition, considers the holidays.
In the latest edition of "Balance," University of Arkansas scientists Jamie Baum and Erin Howie Hickey invite R J Elbin, an associate professor in exercise science at the UofA, to discuss concussions. His research focuses on examining the neurocognitive, physical and psychosocial effects of sport-related concussion in young people.