Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Sophia and Kyle 1/6/2026

By Kyle Kellams,
Sophia Nourani
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:57 PM CST

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 (tonight)

  • 6 p.m. — Don Kate Trio: Live music in the bar at Moxy Hotel in Fayetteville
  • 6 p.m. — Old-Time Jam Session: Hosted by Pete Howard at Fayetteville Folk School / Ozark Folkways.
  • 7 p.m. — Meadowlark Band: Live (looping acoustic duo from Fayetteville) at The Boar’s Nest in Rogers — free.

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

  • 6:30 p.m. — Live jazz at Isabella’s Italian in Bentonville (Weekly until 12/31/2026)

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

  • 6 p.m. — Shane and Emily from Arbour Season (Indie folk looping set) at Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville.
  • 6:30 p.m. — Ozark Blues Society Jam: Regular Thursday night gig at The Music Depot in downtown Rogers.
  • 8 p.m. — Doors Open: Cole Birmingham Reunion Show: At George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026

  • 6–9 p.m. — Ashtynn Barbaree: Free performance at Moxy Hotel in Fayetteville.
  • 10 p.m. — Ava Earnhardt: Free performance at 906 Lounge in Fayetteville.

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

  • 1–3 p.m. — Mardi Gras Kings Day Kickoff Mardi Gras: Music, food, and festivities in Eureka Springs.
  • 7 p.m. — Simply Seeger Tribute Band: Playing music of Bob Seger at The Music Depot in downtown Rogers.
  • 8 p.m. — Wade Bowen with Covington Creek: Music at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.
  • 8–11 p.m. — Charcoal Roach, Monarchs, Sails of Vela: Bands at Nomads Trailside, 5$. 
  • 8 p.m. –12 a.m. — Onna Collins and the Nightshift (Funk, RnB) at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

  • 2–4 p.m. — Soldiers Songs and Voices of Veterans Jam: At Ozark Folkways / Fayetteville Folk School.
  • 4 p.m. — Second Sunday Singing: Group singing session immediately following the 2–4 pm jam at Ozark Folkways / Fayetteville Folk School.
  • 5–8 p.m. — Sunday Sessions with Sky Pollard: Low-key jam (hot mic; no percussion) at Gravel Bar at Wanderer’s Lodge in Eureka Springs.

Songs featured in this segment include "Arkansas" by Arbour Season, Ashtyn Barbaree’s "2am Shadow" and "Don't Call Me Darlin'” by Abby Pierce.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu  to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Ozarks at Large Talkin' TunesLocal Music News
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Related Content