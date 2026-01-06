Talkin’ Tunes with Sophia and Kyle 1/6/2026

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 (tonight)

6 p.m. — Don Kate Trio: Live music in the bar at Moxy Hotel in Fayetteville

6 p.m. — Old-Time Jam Session: Hosted by Pete Howard at Fayetteville Folk School / Ozark Folkways.

7 p.m. — Meadowlark Band: Live (looping acoustic duo from Fayetteville) at The Boar’s Nest in Rogers — free.



Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

6:30 p.m. — Live jazz at Isabella’s Italian in Bentonville (Weekly until 12/31/2026)



Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

6 p.m. — Shane and Emily from Arbour Season (Indie folk looping set) at Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville.

6:30 p.m. — Ozark Blues Society Jam: Regular Thursday night gig at The Music Depot in downtown Rogers.

8 p.m. — Doors Open: Cole Birmingham Reunion Show: At George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026

6–9 p.m. — Ashtynn Barbaree: Free performance at Moxy Hotel in Fayetteville.

10 p.m. — Ava Earnhardt: Free performance at 906 Lounge in Fayetteville.



Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

1–3 p.m. — Mardi Gras Kings Day Kickoff Mardi Gras: Music, food, and festivities in Eureka Springs.

7 p.m. — Simply Seeger Tribute Band: Playing music of Bob Seger at The Music Depot in downtown Rogers.

8 p.m. — Wade Bowen with Covington Creek: Music at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

8–11 p.m. — Charcoal Roach, Monarchs, Sails of Vela: Bands at Nomads Trailside, 5$.

8 p.m. –12 a.m. — Onna Collins and the Nightshift (Funk, RnB) at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith.



Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

2–4 p.m. — Soldiers Songs and Voices of Veterans Jam: At Ozark Folkways / Fayetteville Folk School.

4 p.m. — Second Sunday Singing: Group singing session immediately following the 2–4 pm jam at Ozark Folkways / Fayetteville Folk School.

5–8 p.m. — Sunday Sessions with Sky Pollard: Low-key jam (hot mic; no percussion) at Gravel Bar at Wanderer’s Lodge in Eureka Springs.



Songs featured in this segment include "Arkansas" by Arbour Season, Ashtyn Barbaree’s "2am Shadow" and "Don't Call Me Darlin'” by Abby Pierce.

