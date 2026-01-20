Remembering Dale Bumpers, Pryor Center voices 10 years later

“He was a great governor. He was a great senator. He was the finest orator of his day. But the most important thing he did was make things better and make people bigger.”

Kyle Kellams: This is Ozarks at Large. With me in the Anthony and Susan Hoy News Studio is Randy Dixon. Welcome back, Randy.

Randy Dixon: Thanks. It’s great to be here.

Kellams: As we do most Mondays, we’re going to dive into the Pryor Center archives. What do we hear?

Dixon: This is kind of a different segment this week. It’s been 10 years, believe it or not, since our senior senator, longtime U.S. senator and former governor, Dale Bumpers, passed away. It was 10 years ago this month that a memorial service was held. And at that time, the Pryor Center set up a room and invited friends and colleagues, family of Dale Bumpers, to step in front of our camera and just make a few comments.

And those have been archived, as we archive everything, but they’re available on the website now for the first time in a new section on Dale Bumpers. It has tributes, it has the memorial service and several features on his life. But we wanted to just play a few of those.

Kellams: There’s a sampling, right?

Dixon: There’s more than two and a half hours of interviews, and you’ll hear some of the luminaries coming up. A lot of his colleagues from the Senate flew in for the ceremony and talked to us. So we want to play a few of these, see if you’re interested in seeing all the rest of them, because there are quite a few more.

In case you aren’t familiar or want to kind of remind yourself of who Dale Bumpers was. After each of these tribute clips I have found from the KTV archives are a clip or a quip or a quote from Dale Bumpers to follow that.

Kellams: So we’re going to hear in each of these clips something that was recorded at the memorial service.

Dixon: Yes.

Kellams: And then we’ll follow that up with the actual words and voice of Dale Bumpers. OK.

Dixon: Right. So we’ll just have a few of those to listen to. The first person that we talked to was Bob Nash, an Arkansan that, if you’re familiar with Democratic politics, you will know who he is. Businessman, consultant. But he was first hired by Dale Bumpers. Born and raised in Arkansas, but moved away, I believe, to the D.C. area for better opportunities. And he ran into Dale Bumpers when Bumpers was governor but was visiting D.C. on some sort of convention or gathering. And this was in the very early ’70s. And this is what Bob Nash recalls.

“And I said to him, governor, I’m so impressed with what you’re doing. I love my state. I wish I could come back, but I don’t know if there’s anything for me to do. He said, let’s talk. He talked for 30 minutes, and he talked about things like working people and water and sewer and jobs, and that’s the kind of stuff I was working on up there, but in the big city.

“So after that, I was hired as director of community and regional planning at the Arkansas Department of Planning over at the old train station. That’s where the office was. And my job was to go around and help small cities and counties with things like water and sewer and housing and streets. Because he cared about those very basic bread-and-butter issues for folks who got up every day, got the kids off to school, went to work, came back home, hoped the house was still there, hoped everything was working. He cared about those basic things, and I did too. And he saw that, I guess, in me. And I came back home and worked for him until he left and went to the Senate.”

“The state, I think, is in excellent condition. All of the things I talked about in 1970 that I’d like to do for the state of Arkansas, we’ve essentially completed. And the problems that are affecting the people of this state, such as the cost of living and health care and the administration of these federal dollars, those problems originate and can only be solved in Washington.”

Dixon: So he had been governor for four years, elected as senator, and he was sort of reviewing the accomplishments that he had made in four years. And then, of course, Nash went on to work for Gov. Bill Clinton and then was part of the Clinton White House.

Up next is well-known Arkansas attorney and historian John Gill. He was Bumpers’ old friend. And in this clip, he emphasized the importance of Bumpers being a lawyer and what he did.

“I just don’t think there’s any group of people in the world, maybe preachers, that do more for humankind than lawyers, particularly lawyers like Dale Bumpers. And that’s one of the things we don’t talk about very much. We talk about him as a statesman. We talk about him as a governor, but we need to talk about him as a lawyer, because it was all of that lawyer skill that he had that could see that state government was amuck, and you needed to reorganize it. I mean, it was just like a weed patch. And he went in there and fixed that.

“He could tell that you couldn’t operate the state of Arkansas on the money that was there. But he solved it by solving it as a lawyer. And he took the lawyer’s approach to making things better for us.”

“When I first became governor, it occurred to me that government was really operating by crisis. We always waited for things to fall in on us and then react to it. I know that when I became governor, there was no primary health care system in this state. And in a very short 90 days, we developed one, which included doubling or virtually doubling the size of the medical center, regionalizing health care into about eight sections of the state, providing free prescription drugs for poor people and the working poor. And it hasn’t been too difficult to implement most of those things. Explain to people in a proper way, they will follow almost any decent proposal.”

Kellams: For this Monday’s dip into the Pryor Center archives, we’re hearing people remember Dale Bumpers 10 years ago this month at Dale Bumpers’ memorial service after his death. Then, after each of those clips, we’re hearing words, the voice of Dale Bumpers himself.

Dixon: Right. And keep in mind, this was 10 years ago, so any reference they’re making is dated by a decade. But it still, in many cases, really keeps up or is relevant today. Bumpers spent four years as governor and spent 24 years as a U.S. senator. And many of those at the service were members of Congress and had made the trip from either D.C. or their home states. One of Bumpers’ friends was, and is currently Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.

“Each of the desks in the United States Senate has a microphone, and each of the microphones is connected to the desk with a cord. Dale Bumpers had the seat on the aisle in the last row, and they had to put in an extra-long cord, because when he got wound up, he wandered all over the place giving his speech, and he was one of the best. One of the best.

“And he also was one of the funniest. I never met the man that he didn’t have a joke to tell me. Something related to Arkansas, something related to his life, something funny. He was hilarious. And the one, I’m sure, that has been told over and over again. He said, there’s a little shopkeeper down in my hometown in Arkansas. He’s a veterinarian and a taxidermist, and a sign on his door says, ‘Either way, you get your dog back.’”

“Now, Bill Clinton got audited by the IRS here a while back. And the auditor said to him, you’ve lied on your tax return. You might as well go ahead and admit it. And finally Bill said, yes, I did. He said, you know that. I admit it. He said, I signed on that line where it says ‘head of household.’”

Dixon: By the way, that joke was from 1982 at a toast and roast fundraiser to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters, honoring Sidney Moncrief.

Kellams: Legendary Arkansas Razorback basketball player.

Dixon: Then with the Milwaukee Bucks. Another close friend was the late Sen. Bennett Johnston of Louisiana. And he talked about how important it was for legislators to work together for a common goal.

“Senators today don’t have much fun. They don’t know one another. They have no relationships across the aisle and get very little done. In our days, we had very close relationships, not only in our own party, but also with the Republicans. And we got a great deal done. I mean, we passed out of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which Dale and I were on. We passed hundreds of bills, hundreds. A lot of them had to do with national parks. But energy policy and all that. The party cooperated and it was fun and satisfying. And it would be a model for those to try to emulate today because it would make service in the Senate, not only fun, but rewarding and worthwhile in terms of constituents back home.”

“This country doesn’t have one single problem that men and women of goodwill and courage and wisdom and forbearance can’t deal with in a sensible way and make this a prosperous nation, a secure nation, one in which we enjoy all of our freedoms given us under the Constitution. And I will continue to defend that great document, and I hope all of America will join hands with members of the Congress and the president, and we will continue here to build a better Arkansas and a greater, stronger America. Thank you very much.”

Dixon: When you look back on Bumpers’ career, he almost ran for president twice.

Kellams: Rolling Stone magazine did an article where they were endorsing him before a run, saying, this is the new hope.

Dixon: That's right. But there was talk in ‘76 running against Carter and then again in ‘84. Of course, both those times he bowed out. Tennessee Senator Jim Sasser was at the service and he talks about how he wished he hadn't.

“I’ve often thought it was a great loss to the American people when Dale chose not to run for president. I think he would have made a great president. because he had the courage to do what should be done. He had the heart to do it, and he had a feeling and a compassion about him that you just don't find now, very often in modern day politicians. He was part of what has been called the great generation, a generation that came up in the Great Depression. Went off to war in World War two. He served in the Marine Corps. That generation had something about it, that was distinctive and was courageous and was also compassionate. You just don't seem to find that combination as readily now as we used to.”

“Even though my decision is not to run, the past few months have been very beneficial to me, and I hope will be to the state of Arkansas. So as I crisscrossed the country speaking, meeting people and discussing issues, I sense that the anxiety and suspicion level are at an all time high. But despite this, I also sense that people are still full of hope, still love their country more than their business, more than their union, more than their farm. They still yearn for leadership that will cause men and women to rise above the clutter in their lives. Leadership that will give them some reason to be optimistic about their future.”

Dixon: Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada was there.

Kellams: Long time senator of Nevada.

Dixon: And he not only talked about Bumpers, but he included the relationship of both senators from Arkansas, Dale Bumpers and David Pryor.

“I came here from Nevada. I came here out of the respect, admiration and the people of Arkansas should know that when I served in the Senate with Dale Bumpers and David Pryor, I mean, they were the best delegation in America. These are two of the finest people I've ever met. Totally different personalities, different methods of legislating. But the people of Arkansas must always know the Bumpers Pryor team was the best.”

“David and I vote differently on occasion. We don't always vote the same way, but as I say, we try to figure out those votes that impact Arkansas and vote for whatever we think is in the best interests of the state. But I would dare say that there are no two senators in the Senate who have any better, if as good a working relationship and as warm a friendship with each other as David and I have.”

Kellams: And again, the cuts we're hearing about Dale Bumpers, from 10 years ago at Dale Bumpers’ memorial service, 10 years ago this month.

Dixon: Right. And since then, both Reid and Pryor have passed away. Reid in 2021 and of course, David Pryor just in 2024. Also in attendance was the former FEMA director from Arkansas, James Lee Witt. And he talked about Bumpers’ decision to retire from the Senate and not run for one last term.

“I said, you know, you could have ran one more term. He said, yeah, James Lee, I know but said, when David and I was in the Senate and we came here. He said, you never, ever attacked another senator on the Senate floor. It was an honorable position and said the reason I left is because it's who can get who the first and the worst. And it's just not the same anymore.”

“I will resist the well-nigh irresistible temptation to reminisce and philosophize with you. Rather, simply say that's the end. A political career that in 1998 will have spanned 28 years. I will retire from the political arena. Give me a minute. I confess to an agonizing ambivalence about the decision, and will probably suffer the torment of the decision and the ambivalence the rest of my life. It defies what I feel in my heart, but intellectually, I believe it's right for me.”

Dixon: Very emotional Announcement there from Dale Bumpers when he made the decision not to run. And as he said, he may have regretted it, but you know, I don't know that he did.

Kellams: I don't know.

Dixon: He was kind of fed up with things. I think he and Pryor agreed that it was time to leave the arena, I suppose. Now, let's hear from another senator. This is Chris Dodd from Connecticut.

Kellams: Could the US Senate have had a quorum at this? I mean, could they have passed legislation? Oh my goodness.

Dixon: It was amazing. You know, he was a 30 year veteran of the Senate. Dodd talked about how Dale Bumpers would just be irreplaceable.

“I can't think of a Dale bumpers voice today in the Senate. There's some good people there, but Dale brought a practicality and earthiness to the debate which is missing. He was, I always say there are people who argue and are convincing from neck up or neck down. It doesn't have to do with the eloquence of your argument. Dale was very much a neck down guy in my view. He appealed to your gut instincts and senses about things. And it's not to disregard appealing to your intellectual side, but if you want to ultimately convince someone to change their thinking, into reacting differently to fundamental issues, they've got to feel it in a way. And Dale could make that case in a way that would appeal not only to the most sophisticated thinker, but also to that guy in the street about what was the right thing to do.”

“We're here today because the president suffered a terrible moral lapse. A marital infidelity. Not a breach of the public trust, not a crime against society. The two things Hamilton talked about in Federalist Paper number 65, I recommend it to you before you vote. But it was a breach of his marriage vows. It was a breach of his family trust. It is a sex scandal. H.L. Mencken said one time when you hear somebody say, this is not about money, it's about money. And when you hear somebody say, this is not about sex, it's about sex.

“Colleagues, this is easily the most important vote you will ever cast. If you vote to convict, in my opinion, you're going to be creating more havoc than he could ever possibly create. After all, he's only got two years left. So don't, for God's sakes, heighten people's alienation. That is an all time high toward their government. The people have a right and they are calling on you to rise above politics, rise above partisanship. They're calling on you to do your solemn duty. And I pray you will.”

Kellams: And that last cut, a very famous one.

Dixon: I think maybe the best speech that Bumpers ever gave. That was the closing argument of the impeachment trial. The Senate impeachment trial for ‘99. Bumpers actually came out of retirement to give that speech.

Kellams: That's right, that's right.

Dixon: Yeah. So speaking of President Clinton, let's end up with him. He stopped by the Pryor Center campus, the President. And this is what he had to say. And we'll we'll close that one with, uh, a little bit of a farewell from Dale bumpers.

“You know, Dale Bumpers taught me never to talk down to the people. Always appeal to their better natures. Never assume they're dumb. And don't be afraid to make an argument. Make a case and talk to the people like they got half good sense. We're living in a time now where everybody tries to get people all torn up and upset. You know, everything's supposed to be done in seven seconds. So we have attention deficit disorder.

“Bumpers believed that people were basically good. If you could just talk to them and relate to them, you'd figure out what to do and they'd wind up doing the right thing. And his great abiding gifts, human gifts, he had plenty of motion in his arguments and what he did, but he basically was always educating and always asking people to think.”

“So I want to express my gratitude to you for allowing Betty and me to serve you. It has been a great experience. It has given us great opportunities and we appreciate it. We have always been open with you. We have leveled with you and told you the truth. Sometimes when it hurt and sometimes when perhaps we'd rather not. The very simple belief that being totally open is always the best policy. We have trusted you and you have trusted us, and that's the way government works best. Thank you very much.”

Kellams: You said all of these clips are available on the Pryor Center website .

Dixon: Yes, the complete interviews with all of these people and more. There are some staff members, some state legislators, other members of Arkansas, mostly Democratic politics.

Kellams: All right. We’ll be back next Monday.

Dixon: Yes, please, if you’ll have me.

Kellams: Of course. Thank you, Randy. See you then