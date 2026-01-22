Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 1/22/2026
Thursday, 1/22/26
- Radiohead Party, 8 p.m.–midnight at Backroom Social Club
- Turnpike Tributeadours, 8:30 p.m. at George’s Majestic Lounge
- Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. at The Music Depot in Rogers
- Collide Series: DJ Flintwick b2b 5AM Music, 8 p.m. at the RODE House at the Momentary
Friday, 1/23/26
- Straight Tequila, 7 p.m. at Ozark Music Hall
- Johnny Mullinax, 9 p.m. at George’s Majestic Lounge
- Chris and Lolly, 6–9 p.m. at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith
- The Red Pony, 10 p.m. at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith
- Cory McKelvey & Tim Lofton, 6 p.m. at Moxy Hotel in Fayetteville
- Burns Supper, 6–10 p.m. at Turnbuckle Farm in Bentonville.
- Gravel Road Serenade, 6–9 p.m. at Nomads Trailside
Saturday, 1/24/26
- Indian Flute vs. Western Flute Concert, 3 p.m. at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall
- B.A.B.E. performs 8 p.m.–midnight, 906 Lounge in Fort Smith
Sunday, 1/25/26
- Sunday Sessions with Sky Pollard, 5–8 p.m. at The Gravel Bar at Wanderer’s Lodge
- Clark Bölling’s Carousel Orchestra, 10:30 a.m. at Nomads Trailside
- Ozark Music Initiative Spotlight Concert, 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville
