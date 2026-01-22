© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 1/22/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:35 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday, 1/22/26

  • Radiohead Party, 8 p.m.–midnight at Backroom Social Club
  • Turnpike Tributeadours, 8:30 p.m. at George’s Majestic Lounge
  • Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. at The Music Depot in Rogers
  • Collide Series: DJ Flintwick b2b 5AM Music, 8 p.m. at the RODE House at the Momentary

Friday, 1/23/26

  • Straight Tequila, 7 p.m. at Ozark Music Hall
  • Johnny Mullinax, 9 p.m. at George’s Majestic Lounge
  • Chris and Lolly, 6–9 p.m. at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith
  • The Red Pony, 10 p.m. at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith
  • Cory McKelvey & Tim Lofton, 6 p.m. at Moxy Hotel in Fayetteville
  • Burns Supper, 6–10 p.m. at Turnbuckle Farm in Bentonville. 
  • Gravel Road Serenade, 6–9 p.m. at Nomads Trailside 

Saturday, 1/24/26

  • Indian Flute vs. Western Flute Concert, 3 p.m. at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall
  • B.A.B.E. performs 8 p.m.–midnight,  906 Lounge in Fort Smith

Sunday, 1/25/26

  • Sunday Sessions with Sky Pollard, 5–8 p.m. at The Gravel Bar at Wanderer’s Lodge
  • Clark Bölling’s Carousel Orchestra, 10:30 a.m. at Nomads Trailside
  • Ozark Music Initiative Spotlight Concert, 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsTalkin' Tunes
Stay Connected
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content