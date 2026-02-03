© 2026 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Sophia and Kyle 2/3/2026

By Kyle Kellams,
Sophia Nourani
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:21 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026:

  • 6–8 p.m. – Meadowlark Band at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville.
  • 6:30–8:30 p.m. – Erin Detherage (Dr. Shred) at Mermaids, Rogers.
  • 7 p.m. – First showing of Beauty and the Beast at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville (8 shows, runs through Sunday).

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026:

  • 5 p.m. –Orquesta Afinke at The Momentary’s Wednesday Happy Hour in Bentonville 
  • 6–8:30 p.m. – Wednesday Over Waters: 4th annual Black History event at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville. Featuring Boo Mitchell, Orson Weems and Her Set Her Sound founder Robyn Jordyn. 

Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026:

  • 8 p.m. – Lane Bricker at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
  • 7 p.m. – INZO, Mirrorverse Tour at Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville.

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026:

  • 6–8 p.m. – Oreo Blue reunion, Happy Hour at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
  • 6–9 p.m. – Dr. Joe and the Elixir at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith.
  • 7 p.m. – Cole Chaney and 49 Winchester at Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville.
  • 7–10 p.m. – Wesley Young at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs.
  • 8–11 p.m. – Fuzzy Logic at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers.
  • 7 p.m. – The Enchanted Pig by Jonathan Dove at Breedlove Auditorium, UAFS campus, Fort Smith.
  • 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Route 27 at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026:

  • 11 a.m. – Me Like Bees KUAF Live Session at KUAF, 9 S. School Ave., Fayetteville.
  • 2–6 p.m. – Frost Fest at Washington County Fairgrounds. 
  • Evening – Mountain Alice at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs.
  • 8 p.m.–midnight – Mac and the Groove Diggers at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith.
  • Evening – Amos Cochran at the Performing Arts Center, Alma.
  • 7–11 p.m. – Love Hurts, Rock Heals featuring Echo Eden and the Dreamers, the Belladonnas and D’abitot at Nomad’s Trailside, Fayetteville.

Songs featured in this segment include Lane Bricker’s “Ballard of Bowie County” and INZO’s “Mirrorverse”.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsTalkin' Tunes
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
