Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle Kellams

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026:

George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville — Crescent City Combo, Fat Tuesday celebration. Doors 7 p.m., music 8:30 p.m.

Music Depot, downtown Rogers — Mardi Gras SMP Brass Band. 6:30 p.m.

906 Lounge, Fort Smith — Second Line Ramblers, Fat Tuesday celebration. 7–10 p.m

612 Coffeehouse, Fayetteville — Buddy Shute and Friends. 7–9 p.m.

Moxy Hotel, Fayetteville — Mojo Trio. 6–9 p.m.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center, University of Arkansas campus, Fayetteville — Chamber music evening, featuring Xiting Yang on piano. 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026:

Walmart AMP, Rogers — Job fair, taking applications for approximately 70 day-of-show positions (parking, security, beverages and more) for the warm-weather season. 5–8 p.m. (A second job fair will be held Saturday, Feb. 21, 1–4 p.m.)

The Momentary, Bentonville — Wednesday Happy Hour featuring King Cabbage Brass Band, in the RODE house. 5–9 p.m. Free, no registration required.

Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026:

George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville — Logan Ryan Band. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.

Grotto Wood-Fired Grill and Wine Cave, Eureka Springs — Musical theater benefiting survivors of domestic violence in Carroll County. Runs Thursday through Sunday.

Music Depot, downtown Rogers — Live jazz jam. 7 p.m.

The Momentary, Bentonville — "High Fidelity: An Ode to Working at the Little Axe Record Label," listening party led by Robert Bishop exploring world music. 7 p.m. Tickets $5.

The Momentary, Bentonville — COLLIDE featuring Hana and Durante. 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb, 20, 2026:

George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville — Happy hour featuring the Nice Brothers; later, Penelope Road at 9 p.m.

906 Lounge, Fort Smith — Jesse Dean, 6–8 p.m.; followed by the Hoodookattz, 9 p.m.–midnight.

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026:

Walmart AMP, Rogers — Job fair. 1–4 p.m.

906 Lounge, Fort Smith — Twilight Tribe (blues). 8 p.m.–midnight.

Backroom Social Club, Springdale — Metal/hardcore show featuring Dead7, Placeholders, Vapid Soul, Cohen Noise and The Weeping Hour. Doors 5:30 p.m., last band at 8:50 p.m.

Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville — Michael Mayo, two-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist (Starlight Jazz series). 7:30 p.m.

Songs featured in this segment include Buddy Shute and the Motivators' "Think I'll Give the Blues a Try", Logan Ryan Band's "Tecovas", Jesse Dean's "Now is the Time" and Michael Mayo's "Four".