© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle Kellams

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:39 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026:

  • George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville — Crescent City Combo, Fat Tuesday celebration. Doors 7 p.m., music 8:30 p.m.
  • Music Depot, downtown Rogers — Mardi Gras SMP Brass Band. 6:30 p.m.
  • 906 Lounge, Fort Smith — Second Line Ramblers, Fat Tuesday celebration. 7–10 p.m
  • 612 Coffeehouse, Fayetteville — Buddy Shute and Friends. 7–9 p.m.
  • Moxy Hotel, Fayetteville — Mojo Trio. 6–9 p.m.
  • Faulkner Performing Arts Center, University of Arkansas campus, Fayetteville — Chamber music evening, featuring Xiting Yang on piano. 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026:

  • Walmart AMP, Rogers — Job fair, taking applications for approximately 70 day-of-show positions (parking, security, beverages and more) for the warm-weather season. 5–8 p.m. (A second job fair will be held Saturday, Feb. 21, 1–4 p.m.)
  • The Momentary, Bentonville — Wednesday Happy Hour featuring King Cabbage Brass Band, in the RODE house. 5–9 p.m. Free, no registration required.

Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026:

  • George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville — Logan Ryan Band. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
  • Grotto Wood-Fired Grill and Wine Cave, Eureka Springs — Musical theater benefiting survivors of domestic violence in Carroll County. Runs Thursday through Sunday. 
  • Music Depot, downtown Rogers — Live jazz jam. 7 p.m.
  • The Momentary, Bentonville — "High Fidelity: An Ode to Working at the Little Axe Record Label," listening party led by Robert Bishop exploring world music. 7 p.m. Tickets $5.
  • The Momentary, Bentonville — COLLIDE featuring Hana and Durante. 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb, 20, 2026:

  • George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville — Happy hour featuring the Nice Brothers; later, Penelope Road at 9 p.m.
  • 906 Lounge, Fort Smith — Jesse Dean, 6–8 p.m.; followed by the Hoodookattz, 9 p.m.–midnight.

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026:

  • Walmart AMP, Rogers — Job fair. 1–4 p.m.
  • 906 Lounge, Fort Smith — Twilight Tribe (blues). 8 p.m.–midnight.
  • Backroom Social Club, Springdale — Metal/hardcore show featuring Dead7, Placeholders, Vapid Soul, Cohen Noise and The Weeping Hour. Doors 5:30 p.m., last band at 8:50 p.m.
  • Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville — Michael Mayo, two-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist (Starlight Jazz series). 7:30 p.m.

Songs featured in this segment include Buddy Shute and the Motivators' "Think I'll Give the Blues a Try", Logan Ryan Band's "Tecovas", Jesse Dean's "Now is the Time" and Michael Mayo's "Four".

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Talkin' TunesLocal Music News
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content