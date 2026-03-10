© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF Music Fundraiser at George's Majestic Lounge, April 26. Click here for more!
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 3/10/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:48 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Tuesday:

  • Idle Valley with Clementine and Cassie Ramone, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. First show of the year for Idle Valley.
  • Razorback Chorus and Treble Chorus, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Lucero, celebrating 20 years of Nobody's Darlings, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Lucero will play the full album, then a set from their catalog. Tickets: $35 online, $40 at the door, $116 VIP.
  • Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society Happy Hour series, the Roadhouse at the Momentary, Bentonville, 5-9 p.m. Free.

Thursday:

  • UA Wind Ensemble matinee, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville, 1 p.m.
  • Northeastern State University Jazz Singers, NSU Jazz Lab, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Free.
  • Heldtight with Blind Free for All and Losing Game, Heroes, Fort Smith, 8 p.m.-midnight. Tickets: $10. 21 and up.
  • Blues jam, The Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30 p.m.
  • Braxton Lettig (roots, folk and Americana), 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 7 p.m.

Friday:

  • Zack Fox (DJ set), Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville, 8 p.m. KUAF hosted a ticket giveaway for this show on Instagram at @kuaf_radio.
  • Die Spitze, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold out. Enter to win tickets on Instagram at @kuaf_radio — like the post, comment and tag a friend.
  • Crono Wizard, Heldtight, Enter Oblivion and Ghost Hollow (hardcore/metal), Nomads, Fayetteville. Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10.
  • Merlin Devine (smooth jazz), The Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30 p.m.
  • Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits, The Medium, Fayetteville.
  • Ultra Suede, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10.
  • African Rhythm Alumni Quintet (tribute to Randy Weston), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
  • Lee and the Mojo Doctors, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 6-8 p.m.
  • Three Selah, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 9 p.m.-midnight.
  • Lil Dieter, Gotta Hold Brewing, Eureka Springs, 6 p.m.
  • Drew Hudson, Moxy Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Sunday:

  • Third Sunday Blues Jam with the Riverfront Blues Society, Bakery District, Fort Smith, 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Junior Soapbox, Ozark Folkways Listening Room, downtown Fayetteville. Doors at 5:30 p.m., music at 6 p.m.
  • Jerry's Itty Bitty Big Jazz Band, Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Coming up:

  • KUAF music fundraiser, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, April 26. Ted Hamming and the Campaign, Frail State and Resting will perform. Vendors tentatively present. Tickets: $10 at George's website.
  • Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge co-tour, the AMP, Rogers, Aug. 4. Presale now available. Public tickets on sale Friday.
  • Eureka Springs Blues Party, May 28-31. Headliner: Eric Gales.

The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Talkin' TunesLocal Music News
Stay Connected
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content