Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 3/10/2026
Tuesday:
- Idle Valley with Clementine and Cassie Ramone, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. First show of the year for Idle Valley.
- Razorback Chorus and Treble Chorus, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Lucero, celebrating 20 years of Nobody's Darlings, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Lucero will play the full album, then a set from their catalog. Tickets: $35 online, $40 at the door, $116 VIP.
- Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society Happy Hour series, the Roadhouse at the Momentary, Bentonville, 5-9 p.m. Free.
Thursday:
- UA Wind Ensemble matinee, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville, 1 p.m.
- Northeastern State University Jazz Singers, NSU Jazz Lab, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Free.
- Heldtight with Blind Free for All and Losing Game, Heroes, Fort Smith, 8 p.m.-midnight. Tickets: $10. 21 and up.
- Blues jam, The Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30 p.m.
- Braxton Lettig (roots, folk and Americana), 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
Friday:
- Zack Fox (DJ set), Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville, 8 p.m. KUAF hosted a ticket giveaway for this show on Instagram at @kuaf_radio.
- Die Spitze, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold out. Enter to win tickets on Instagram at @kuaf_radio — like the post, comment and tag a friend.
- Crono Wizard, Heldtight, Enter Oblivion and Ghost Hollow (hardcore/metal), Nomads, Fayetteville. Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10.
- Merlin Devine (smooth jazz), The Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30 p.m.
- Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits, The Medium, Fayetteville.
- Ultra Suede, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10.
- African Rhythm Alumni Quintet (tribute to Randy Weston), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
- Lee and the Mojo Doctors, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 6-8 p.m.
- Three Selah, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 9 p.m.-midnight.
- Lil Dieter, Gotta Hold Brewing, Eureka Springs, 6 p.m.
- Drew Hudson, Moxy Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Sunday:
- Third Sunday Blues Jam with the Riverfront Blues Society, Bakery District, Fort Smith, 1-4:30 p.m.
- Junior Soapbox, Ozark Folkways Listening Room, downtown Fayetteville. Doors at 5:30 p.m., music at 6 p.m.
- Jerry's Itty Bitty Big Jazz Band, Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Coming up:
- KUAF music fundraiser, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, April 26. Ted Hamming and the Campaign, Frail State and Resting will perform. Vendors tentatively present. Tickets: $10 at George's website.
- Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge co-tour, the AMP, Rogers, Aug. 4. Presale now available. Public tickets on sale Friday.
- Eureka Springs Blues Party, May 28-31. Headliner: Eric Gales.
