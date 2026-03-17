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KUAF Music Fundraiser at George's Majestic Lounge, April 26. Click here for more!
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 3/17/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:47 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Tuesday (St. Patrick's Day):

  • St. Patrick's Day celebration, Crysis, live performance from Miss McLeod's Band (traditional Irish music), Irish dance from Rince Arkansas Academy, March to August also performing. First pint of Bolan's Red Ale: $3.17.
  • Some Like It Hot (Broadway), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Tickets: $50-$200. Cocktail add-on available for evening shows. Runs through the week.
  • Nothing More, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 5:30 p.m.
  • University of Arkansas School of Cantorum, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Roadhouse at the Momentary Happy Hour, Irish music and dance, Bentonville, 5-9 p.m. Free. No RSVP required.
  • Ben Harris, Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 5:30 p.m.
  • CFX Mixtape with Sammy Miller, The Medium, Springdale, 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Flemming Grant (topped iTunes Christian music charts; drag queen from Asheville, NC), Gravel Bar at Wonder Lodge, 7 p.m. Free.

Thursday:

  • BlackBerry Smoke with Band Trip, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville, 7 p.m.-midnight. Tickets: $20-$40 general admission.
  • Ozark Blues Society Blues featuring Electric Liz Dawn, Kate Rachel Fields and others, The Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30 p.m.

Friday:

  • Die Spitz (birthday show, On the Map), George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold out. KUAF held a ticket giveaway on Instagram at @kuaf_music.
  • Global Groove (world dance music night), Backroom Social Club, Springdale, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Hosted by DJ Girlfriend and DJ Raquel from the House Events, also DJs Sartorius and Lee FX. Cover: $15.
  • Troy Edwards and the Remedies, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 6-9 p.m.
  • Fadeaway Duo (Fort Smith), 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 9 p.m.-midnight.
  • Houndmouth (alt-country, Indiana), Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m.
  • Meadowlark Duo, Tin Roof, Dickson Street, Fayetteville, 6-8 p.m.
  • Wesley Allen and the Modern August, Brews, 6-8 p.m.
  • Erica Rhodes (comedy), Grove Comedy Club, Lowell. First set at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Vore, Morbid Visions, Epoch of Unlight and Haas, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $5. All ages.
  • Femme Fatale Takeover with Jupiter's Fly Trap, Peyton Joy and Madeline Collins, Artemis Lounge, Fayetteville (formerly the Coffee Bar, near the trail off Dickson Street). Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10. All ages.
  • Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, "Pictures at an Exhibition," Robinson Center, Little Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday:

  • Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, "Pictures at an Exhibition," Robinson Center, Little Rock, 3 p.m.

Coming up:

  • Need to Breathe, the AMP, Rogers, September 10. Tickets on sale Friday.
  • Empire of the Sun, the AMP, Rogers, September 26. Tickets on sale Friday.

Follow KUAF on Instagram at @kuaf_music for live sessions and ticket giveaways.

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Ozarks at Large Local Music News
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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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