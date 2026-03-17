Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 3/17/2026
Tuesday (St. Patrick's Day):
- St. Patrick's Day celebration, Crysis, live performance from Miss McLeod's Band (traditional Irish music), Irish dance from Rince Arkansas Academy, March to August also performing. First pint of Bolan's Red Ale: $3.17.
- Some Like It Hot (Broadway), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Tickets: $50-$200. Cocktail add-on available for evening shows. Runs through the week.
- Nothing More, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 5:30 p.m.
- University of Arkansas School of Cantorum, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Roadhouse at the Momentary Happy Hour, Irish music and dance, Bentonville, 5-9 p.m. Free. No RSVP required.
- Ben Harris, Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 5:30 p.m.
- CFX Mixtape with Sammy Miller, The Medium, Springdale, 7-8:30 p.m.
- Flemming Grant (topped iTunes Christian music charts; drag queen from Asheville, NC), Gravel Bar at Wonder Lodge, 7 p.m. Free.
Thursday:
- BlackBerry Smoke with Band Trip, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville, 7 p.m.-midnight. Tickets: $20-$40 general admission.
- Ozark Blues Society Blues featuring Electric Liz Dawn, Kate Rachel Fields and others, The Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30 p.m.
Friday:
- Die Spitz (birthday show, On the Map), George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold out. KUAF held a ticket giveaway on Instagram at @kuaf_music.
- Global Groove (world dance music night), Backroom Social Club, Springdale, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Hosted by DJ Girlfriend and DJ Raquel from the House Events, also DJs Sartorius and Lee FX. Cover: $15.
- Troy Edwards and the Remedies, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 6-9 p.m.
- Fadeaway Duo (Fort Smith), 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 9 p.m.-midnight.
- Houndmouth (alt-country, Indiana), Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m.
- Meadowlark Duo, Tin Roof, Dickson Street, Fayetteville, 6-8 p.m.
- Wesley Allen and the Modern August, Brews, 6-8 p.m.
- Erica Rhodes (comedy), Grove Comedy Club, Lowell. First set at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday:
- Vore, Morbid Visions, Epoch of Unlight and Haas, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $5. All ages.
- Femme Fatale Takeover with Jupiter's Fly Trap, Peyton Joy and Madeline Collins, Artemis Lounge, Fayetteville (formerly the Coffee Bar, near the trail off Dickson Street). Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10. All ages.
- Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, "Pictures at an Exhibition," Robinson Center, Little Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday:
- Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, "Pictures at an Exhibition," Robinson Center, Little Rock, 3 p.m.
Coming up:
- Need to Breathe, the AMP, Rogers, September 10. Tickets on sale Friday.
- Empire of the Sun, the AMP, Rogers, September 26. Tickets on sale Friday.
Follow KUAF on Instagram at @kuaf_music for live sessions and ticket giveaways.