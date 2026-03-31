Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 3/31/2026
Tuesday:
- Kimberly Deck, JJ's Grill & Chill, Rogers, 6-8 p.m. Local artist performing covers and originals.
- Folklorica Quetzal Mexican Dance Group class, The Medium, Springdale, 7-8 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Big Fat Cow, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, with Ashton Byrd and Lariat. Music at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10.
- Maria Somerville, happy hour at The Roadhouse, 5-9 p.m. 21 and up.
- On tomorrow's Ozarks at Large: an interview with Buddy Shute, whose new album Heading Back to Memphis releases April 1. He'll perform live in the Anthony and Susan Hoye News Studio.
Thursday:
- Dirt Monkey, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. EDM. Tickets: $27.
- Ozark Howlers, The Music Depot, downtown Rogers. Part of the Ozark Blues Society's weekly Thursday night series. 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Friday:
- Spring Fling, Punk Truck Stop, 2002 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. Featuring Tasha, Dandelions and Jude Brothers. Music 7-10 p.m. Seed and starter swap beforehand, 5-7 p.m.
- Craft rave, Backroom Social Club, Springdale, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Music by Leaf, DJ Kez, DJ NT and Dendeng Disaster. UV light art, live models for sketching. Bring your own craft.
- ATLiens, Ozark Music Hall. Electronic duo from Atlanta. Doors at 6 p.m. General admission: $48.
- Happy hour with Boston Mountain Playboys, George's Majestic Lounge. Doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.
- Lindsey Watson Band, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 6-8 p.m. Lindsey Watson is from Lamar, Arkansas.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 9 p.m.-midnight.
- Northeastern State University music student potpourri recital, NSU Center for the Arts, Tahlequah, noon.
- Open mic, Nomads Trailside. Starts around 8 p.m. Free. Food and drinks available.
- Fortune Feimster, "Taking Care of Biscuit" comedy tour, the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Two shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: around $67.
Saturday:
- Mojo Trio, Gravel Bar at Wanderers Lodge, Eureka Springs, 4-7 p.m.
- Fun Bags improv group, April Fools show, 612 Coffeehouse, Weddington Drive, Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
- Generator punk show, Fort Smith Skate Park. Featuring Voice of Dissent (Buffalo, N.Y.) and TV Preacher (Fayetteville). Tickets: $10. Starts at 8 p.m.
- Bolo, Ozark Music Hall, 8 p.m., with El Faro 808. Tickets: around $25. 18 and up.
Sunday:
- Ravi Cultural Foundation dance performance, the Momentary, Bentonville, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Deep listening club session, James Turrell's Skyspace at Crystal Bridges, Bentonville, hosted by Cove Bentonville Community Radio with host Luke McDaniel, 6-9 p.m. Performance planned 7-8 p.m. Arrive early — seating is limited.
Monday, April 6:
- Mountain Alice, Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. Music begins at 6 p.m.
Music news:
- Avian Alia, a Lake Village native based in Fayetteville, released her new album Favor. Available on all platforms. She hosted a release party Sunday at the Bentonville Ledger.
- Kali Uchis will perform at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday, May 29. Presale began today; general public tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets start around $60.
- KUAF recently recorded a live session with Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnosis. They performed three songs from her new album Island Girl. The session will be released in late April.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.