Arkansas politics
-
The University of Arkansas' annual survey of 800 randomly selected residents was released last week, and shows the economy remains at the top of Arkansans…
-
Over half a million Arkansans don't have access to broadband internet. Senator Jim Hendren is the founder of Common Ground, whose mission is to promote…
-
Each year, the Clinton Foundation hosts a contest encouraging Arkansas high school students to address some of today’s most pressing challenges by turning…
-
John Brummett, political columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss Monday's New…
-
John Brummett, political columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, cover plenty of ground…
-
In his weekly conversation with Roby Brock, of Talk Business and Politics, John Brummett, a political columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette,…
-
For decades, politics in Conway County moved with Marlin Hawkins. He was an elected official who created an efficient political machine that propelled him…
-
To raise awareness surrounding proposed hate crimes legislation, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas and its partners announced their Arkansas…
-
Evelyn Rios Stafford, who is a Washington County Justice of the Peace and the first openly transgender elected official in Arkansas, met with Gov. Asa…
-
A bill that would put new restrictions on absentee voting in Arkansas has advanced to the full House for a vote. Among a number of changes to the current…