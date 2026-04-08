Zoning appeal puts controversial drone facility at Drake Field on hold

A drone research and production facility at Drake Field in Fayetteville may need to move locations after the city’s Board of Adjustments approved an appeal by a city resident challenging the zoning for the site.

California-based Swarm Aero produces large scale, AI-operated lethal drones to be used in military operations, and plans to inhabit a property near Drake Field in Fayetteville for their newest center for aerospace research and development, according to their business license application.

Through that license, the business was zoned under a classification for heavy commercial and light industrial use. This week’s appeal, which was brought by Fayetteville resident Jesse Buchanan and City Council member Sarah Moore, claims that Swarm Aero’s manufacturing work would fall under a different category.

Council member Moore says contesting city staff decisions in this way is an unusual but necessary situation.

"But our code, it is a code that we're working on revamping, and hopefully we'll do that in the next couple of years. And so there are not perfect instances for every business and entity that we might look at. And so there has to be some kind of interpretation. And so unfortunately, I think when staff are looking at the situation, they did it based on the information that was provided in good faith. And since that time, I think we've learned a lot more about what this business is, the intensity of it, that it really is heavy industrial, that it's it's not just R&D of aerospace, that it's really the manufacture composite fabrication of aircraft.

"That has some very large implications for the area that it goes into, that it's much more intensive and it's not necessarily light industrial, but the concern that this is leaning more towards a heavy industrial use."

Appellant Jesse Buchanan says beyond the zoning, he feels Swarm Aero doesn’t align with the community it’s entering into.

"I don't think Swarm Aero, as a business that's producing weapons of war, really is compatible with the city of Fayetteville. And I do think it raises some larger public safety concerns and larger concerns of what kind of area we are developing into in northwest Arkansas. If we want to be a place that people want to live, part of that is people having a say in how we develop and what our future looks like."

Swarm Aero Chief Engineer Peter Kalogiannis was present to answer questions and mitigate concerns, but a majority vote 3-1 by the board upheld the appeal. The board cited a lack of clarity of use in Swarm Aero’s original application in their reasoning, and that further dialogue with experts was required about potential odors and hazardous materials.

Several members of the public attended the meeting to voice concerns about the facility and its practices, as well as its possible effect on the community, including Fayetteville resident Colleen Hill.

"Specifically, I'm really concerned about how people are marketing this as an opportunity for the region, especially economically. I think as a person who is invested staying here long term and who grew up here economically, this will only ever hurt us. Nobody wants to live in a place that profits off the bombing of other people. And I think about if I have children in this region, the major economic opportunities for them will be in collaboration with this and continuing violence. And I don't understand and approve of it."

Fayetteville Mayor Molly Rawn released a statement Monday night via social media in response to the decision, saying she was not involved in the initial project, and declined attending the ribbon cutting in February.

In the statement, Mayor Rawn also writes that the city has no legal ability to prevent a business from operating within its limits, as well as a limited flexibility in the interpretation of zoning codes. She adds that city staff did their job as expected, regardless of public opinion on the facility itself, and there is a possibility the decision will be appealed to the City Council.

Ozarks at Large reached out to Swarm Aero for comment, representatives say their team is evaluating options after this week’s appeal, and, quote:

“We respect the concerns raised by members of the community and appreciate the opportunity to engage in an open and transparent dialogue about our aircraft manufacturing facility in Northwest Arkansas. We believe strongly in being a long-term partner to the communities where we operate...

We understand that questions about emerging technologies are both natural and important. We welcome continued engagement with local stakeholders and remain committed to listening, providing transparency, and ensuring that our presence contributes positively to the broader community."