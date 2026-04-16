Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 4/16/2026

It's Thursday. This is Ozarks at Large. Talkin' Tunes has permanently moved to Thursdays, giving venues a little longer to announce who they're going to have. We'll now survey seven days of music.

Thursday:

Listening party with Miletus Callahan-Barile of the Vinyl Hour, the Momentary Roadhouse, Bentonville. Focusing on "Return of the Cowboy and Zion," an exploration into reggae music. 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets: $5, $4 for members.

North Mississippi Allstars, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets: $40.

NSU Wind Ensemble, Northeastern State University, Tahlequah. 7:30 p.m. Free.

Friday:

University of Arkansas Jazz Festival continues, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fayetteville. Starting at 7:30 p.m. with the Cody Lucas Group, followed by U of A faculty with this year's artists in residence, Harvie S, the bassist, and Emmy Award-winning pianist Alan Broadbent.

Mike Kinkel, Bruce Street, Eureka Springs. 7-9 p.m.

Phoenix (reggae) followed by Love Tree, Soulful Rock, Lee and the Mojo Doctors, Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville.

Lindsey Watson Band, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 6-8 p.m. Followed by the Pearson Brothers, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Meadowlark Duo, Tin Roof, Dixon Street, Fayetteville. 6-11:30 p.m.

Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Berner and DJ Bionics, the Momentary, Bentonville. Tickets: $37-$242. Student and member discounts available.

Sales de Vela with Violets Are Blue and Ran Sided, Backroom Social Club, Springdale. Music at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 at the door.

Saturday:

Australian Chamber Orchestra, Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10.

National Record Store Day. Block Street Records, Fayetteville and Bentonville. Regular hours, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Into the Grey, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m.

Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald birthday tribute, the Music Depot, downtown Rogers. 7 p.m.

University of Arkansas Jazz Festival continues, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. Featuring the NWA Jazz All-Stars, U of A Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra. 7 p.m.

Fort Smith Symphony season finale, ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. Music of Skyfall performed live with the film. 7 p.m.

performed live with the film. 7 p.m. Arkansas International Magazine Issue No. 18 release, Walker Stone House, Fayetteville. 5-8 p.m.

Blue Underground, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. Texas blues. 8 p.m.-midnight.

Holi Festival, the Momentary, Bentonville. In partnership with the Indian Cultural Association of Northwest Arkansas. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dead Horse Mountain Band, Sassafras Winery. 6-9 p.m.

4/20 Fest (Day 1), Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville. Featuring Frog, Placeholders, Massee Lane, Speed Queen and Silent Wolf. Tickets: $10 at the door. All ages; parental advisory recommended for those under 18.

Sunday:

4/20 Fest (Day 2), Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville. Featuring Echo, Eden and the Dreamers, Circle of the Moon, the Big Sad Humbaba, the Mono Critters and Hammerhead. Tickets: $10 at the door.

The Crane Wives, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets: $40 and up.

Sound bath experience, the Momentary, Bentonville. 10:30 a.m.

Forest bathing, Mount Sequoyah, Fayetteville. 2-4 p.m.

Monday:

4/20 Fest (Day 3), Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville. Featuring More Weight by Morning, Iced Wrist and Enter Oblivion. Tickets: $10 at the door.

Lowry Quintet, Monday Music Series, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m. Free.

Tuesday:

Mamma Mia , Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Runs through Sunday afternoon.

, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Runs through Sunday afternoon. Max McDowell, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville.

Wednesday:

Rod Stewart and Howard Jones, the Walmart AMP, Rogers.

Fundraiser news:

KUAF's music fundraiser is Sunday, April 26, at George's Majestic Lounge. Vendors include Vintage and Natural Threads, Odeon Collective (vinyl between sets), and Voyage Inc. Mobile Tattoo Shop (18 and up). Screen printing by Rachel Bernstein — bring your own shirt or buy one for around $10. Custom temporary tattoos designed by Sophia Nourani. The first attendees receive a free KUAF CD loaded with music from KUAF Live Sessions, engineered by Wai-Kay Carenbauer. Odeon spins vinyl starting at 7 p.m. Music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.