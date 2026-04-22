Arkansas lawmakers reject effort to defund Sanders' corrections adviser

State lawmakers voted not to defund the job of an adviser to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Members of the legislature's personnel subcommittee considered striking Joe Profiri's $189,000 annual salary from the state budget.

Profiri had served as the governor's corrections secretary but was fired by the state Board of Corrections. He was then transferred to a new role as senior adviser to the governor on corrections issues.

Sen. Terry Rice, a Republican from Waldron, sponsored the amendment and says Profiri broke the trust of Arkansans when he refused to appear upon request at a joint performance review committee meeting.

"Respectful, factual presentations were made by the public in the JPR September Committee. Two agency heads did attend, but multiple times they said they didn't know or weren't sure of important questions. Mr. Profiri, as former secretary of corrections, should have been there to answer legislators' questions. As I was told during that meeting, he was in the Capitol, had been seen in the hall at the same time. He didn't even reply and chose to snub legislators' questions."

A member of the Board of Corrections was present for the committee meeting but wasn't allowed to testify as a private citizen.

Rep. Jim Wooten, a Republican from Beebe, was frustrated by the lack of response from the governor's office.

"I'm sick and tired of the governor's office running the show and then not even show up today. And this is not right for the people of Arkansas."

A simple majority was needed to move the amendment out of committee. The vote failed 9-6.

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