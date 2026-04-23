Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 4/23/2026

Thursday:

Asher Perkins, Six Twelve Coffee House, Fayetteville. 7 p.m. Perkins is the bandleader for the Later with Jason Suel band and also teaches at the university. Happy hour daily 3-6:12 p.m. — 15% off everything.

band and also teaches at the university. Happy hour daily 3-6:12 p.m. — 15% off everything. Cut Worms with Liam Kazar, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Music at 8 p.m. Tickets around $25. Note: KUAF will be recording a live session with Liam Kazar.

Patti Steele, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.

Northeastern State University Community Chorus, NSU Center for Performing Arts, Tahlequah. Works by composers including Mozart and Markowski. Tickets $5-$8.

Mitchell Twombly, Kingfish, Fayetteville. 8-11 p.m.

U.S. Air Force Band, U of A campus tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Also Friday at Little Rock Central High School at 7 p.m. Free.

Friday:

Music industry careers and coffee meetup, Arkansas Union International Connections Lounge, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. 2-4 p.m. Hosted by University Programs.

Corey McKelvey Duo, Moxee, Fayetteville. Free.

Dogwood Festival (Day 1), downtown Siloam Springs. Crafts, vendors, food and music all three days. Butler Creek Boys perform Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Swan Lake , Ozark Ballet Theater, Pat Walker Theater, Springdale. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets $36-$42.

, Ozark Ballet Theater, Pat Walker Theater, Springdale. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets $36-$42. William Alexander, solo acoustic guitar, Los Fajitas, Springdale. 5-8 p.m.

The Night Timers, Rowdy Beaver, Eureka Springs. 6-9 p.m.

Saturday:

Norman Music Festival, Norman, Oklahoma. April 23-25. Free, with upgrade options available. Saturday features a panel on how to self-book a tour with panelists Roger Barrett of On the Map and Bailey Stephens Johns, owner/operator of Pink Street Management.

Mountain Gypsies, Dogwood Festival, downtown Siloam Springs. 11:30 a.m.

Peyton Joy, Burning Furniture and RC Drive, Music Depot, downtown Rogers. Doors at 6:30 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

Arcy Drive, The Pit Tour, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Tickets around $23.

Sunday:

KUAF music benefit concert, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Ted Hammig and the Campaign, Frailstate and Resting — all Fayetteville bands. Show organized with Joe Swink of Swink Booking. Vendors in the front room include Natural Threads and Library Vintage. Voyage Tattoo will have a flash tattoo sheet available for booking and temporary tattoos on-site. Screen printing by KUAF's Rachel Bernstein — bring your own shirt or buy one for $10 and get a KUAF design printed. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 day-of at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tuesday, April 28:

University of Arkansas Fort Smith Orchestra spring concert, Breedlove Auditorium. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29:

NWA Jazz All Stars with Adam Larson, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Coming up:

Hadestown has been added to the Walton Arts Center Broadway season in February 2027. Three shows only.

This week's Talkin' Tunes closes with "Reasons" by Ted Hammig and the Campaign, recorded at Fayetteville Public Television for KUAF Live Sessions.

Until next Thursday. This has been Talkin' Tunes. With Sophia Nourani, Karen Bauer and Kyle Kellams.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.