Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 4/30/2026
Thursday:
- Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society presents free live jazz at Backroom Social Club in Springdale. Claudia Burson and friends will be performing at that event, along with the Ryan Fourt Trio and Bossa Nova by Los Boleros Trio.
- Musical trivia night at Crisis Brewing. University of Arkansas students Abby Peterson and Ty Johnson are putting on this event for KUAF specifically. They're having a trivia night and all donations made at that event will be going to KUAF. That's tonight at Crisis Brewing, starts at 7 p.m. They're going to be asking questions about musical decades, and there are prizes as well.
- Locals on Blast at George’s Majestic Lounge, 7-9:30 p.m., dedicated to showcasing the best of the local music scene. Featuring performances by Peyton Joy, Ashton Bird, Mongolian Firefight and Lime Creek. $15 at the door, $10 in advance.
- The 906 Lounge in Fort Smith: this week's funniest brand name, Cheap Truck — gritty blues kind of rock and roll — on stage from 7-10 p.m.
Friday:
- Tickets go on sale for G-Eazy and Logic. They're going to be at the Walmart AMP in October.
- Rail Yard Live in downtown Rogers opens for the season. They're opening with tribute bands — a Led Zeppelin tribute band and a Tom Petty tribute band. Doors at 6, music at 7.
- Nace Brothers doing the George's happy hour thing. Doors at 5, music at 6.
- Later Friday night on the George's Majestic stage: The Mixtapes, beginning at 9.
- Velcro Pygmies at Majestic Fort Smith, Friday night at 8.
- It's the first First Friday in downtown Bentonville of 2026. Live music included. First Friday goes from 3-9 p.m.
- Trail Mix Friday evening in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. It's absolutely free. Music from Common Roots, cellist Pecos Singer and the trio Las Hermanitas Alvarez will all be performing. That's Trail Mix, Lower Ramble, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith kicks off Friday. There's live music Friday night from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on the Rally Stage, located at Sixth and Garrison in Fort Smith.
- Chris Arcana will be at Pub on the Bricks Friday night from 8-11 p.m.
- Mount Sequoyah Fayetteville Goddess Festival starts on Friday. Friday in Miller Lodge, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Carolina Mendoza begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Beltane ritual and bonfire at 8:30, and then Dandelion Heart set begins at 9:30, which may be their last set — they posted that they are going their separate ways. It's a ticketed event for Friday: $10 cash at the door or $11.11 online.
Saturday:
- Live music from noon-11:30 p.m. as part of Steel Horse Rally in downtown Fort Smith.
- Saturday is free at the Mount Sequoyah Goddess Festival. It's at Summit Hall and Parker Hall. The festival opens at 11 a.m. There's going to be local vendors, activities, a rotating schedule of interactive workshops in Parker Hall focused on nature, connection, creativity, wisdom sharing and practical skill building, and outdoor activities. That goes until 7 p.m.
- This Gen at West End Bar in Fayetteville is going to be a local showcase of regional and local talent, from 3-8:30 p.m. Monet, who we've seen and heard from on KUAF, is going to be there, along with other artists: Olivia, Armin, Vito Army, Obscured and a ton more. There's going to be streetwear vendors, live painting. It's also billed as a networking event, so if you're an artist maybe trying to get in touch with other musicians, this would be a good event to go to. It is also 21-plus.
- Prairie Street block party, Saturday from noon-6 p.m. It's free. The businesses on Prairie Street are taking to the streets for the full day. There's going to be arts, crafts, food and drinks, wellness offerings, kid-friendly activities. They like to bill it as front porch energy all day long. On the Natural Threads stage: Jett Boyette, Sailor Byers, Benjamin Shreve and Ashton Barberry. On the Prairie Street Live stage: Gold Star, Neurotic Avery Lee and the Sweeties, and Sad Palomino.
- Wilco at the Momentary in Bentonville. Gates open at 6:30, music starts at 8. General admission is $65, $52 for members. Student tickets are sold out.
- Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in Little Rock continues its season with its Voices in Nature concert featuring music from Haydn and Dvorak. Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Also Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
- Basin Park Concert Series gets underway in Eureka Springs. First concert of the season is Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the outdoors, featuring 96 Miles.
- Gone Country with Covington Creek will be at Rail Yard Live in downtown Rogers at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
- The Artrageous Parade is in Eureka Springs Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. downtown.
- More than 200 students from the Alma School District will present Alma Dance Legends at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and again Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$18.
Sunday:
- Backroom Social Club in Springdale (200 Holcomb St.) is having their first day party, Sunday from 2-6 p.m. It's also going to be an art market. DJ Dex, aka Danny Vasquez, will be there performing as a DJ. Free to attend.
- Nomads Trailside on Sunday is doing brunch and beats again. It's National Lemonade Day on Sunday. Jerry's Itty Bitty Big Jazz Band is playing 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and they're doing a $6 electric lemonade cocktail.
- The next Deep Listening Club session is taking place at Skyspace on the Crystal Bridges campus, this time featuring Todd of North America. That's from 7:40-8:40 p.m. He'll be spinning some tunes, and in the middle of that session the sun goes down and you're in that Skyspace sculpture art piece.
- Alison Krauss and Union Station with Jerry Douglas, Sunday night in Bentonville. Doors at 5:30 p.m. on the Momentary Green, music at 7. Limited tickets left. Students are $32. General admission $56.
Tuesday, May 5:
- Little Feat and their farewell tour at the Eureka Springs Auditorium. Limited tickets. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.
- It's Cinco de Mayo at Magnolia House in Prairie Grove Tuesday night, beginning at 6 p.m. Music with Rachel and the Blues Therapy Group.
Wednesday, May 6:
- Daikaiju returns to attack Kingfish. If you've never seen them, they're great — they're like a surf rock band, they wear masks, there's fire involved usually, and they really just get the crowd all riled up. It's free. 8 p.m.
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