Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay: 5/7/2026
Thursday
- Happiness Beast plays their entire new EP live at George's Majestic Lounge at 8 p.m. with My Candy Dog opening. $15 general admission.
- A sing-along benefit supporting New Beginnings NWA runs 7-9 p.m. at 612 Coffee House in Fayetteville. Performances by Jeremiah Griffin. The sing-along features songs by Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and more. Free, with donations accepted.
- Ozark Folkways' Walker Stone House in Fayetteville hosts a square dance skills and calling class at 6:30 p.m. Registration required. First in a series running through June.
- The Patty Steele duo performs at Angler's Lake and Steak in Eureka Springs. Steele is joined by guitarist Dane Gamble.
- Lukas Nelson plays the Auditorium in Eureka Springs at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $47-$67.
- Travis Linville performs at Kingfish, 8-11 p.m. Linville has played with Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and others.
- Champian Fulton performs a tribute to the American Songbook at Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. The Oklahoma native has around 21 albums to her credit. Tickets $10.
- Ty Myers performs at the Walmart AMP. Rolling Stone has called Myers the next face of country music.
- The Steppers with Fraud Start perform at Prairie Street Live. Doors at 6, music at 7. $15 tickets.
Friday
- Music Moves, a local nonprofit, presents a Stevie Wonder birthday celebration at the Momentary in Bentonville. Tribute performance featuring regional musicians. Tickets $20, $16 for members.
- Railyard Live in Rogers hosts a trio of tributes to Alanis Morissette, Green Day and Third Eye Blind. Music at 7 p.m. Free tickets, tables for purchase.
- The Stilwell Strawberry Festival runs Friday and Saturday in Stilwell, Okla. Live music by Vince Turner and Group Two Bullets both days. Parade included. Free admission.
- Tickets for the Art of Rap show at the Walmart AMP go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. The Oct. 18 concert features DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane and the Sugarhill Gang.
- The Cate Brothers perform the George's Majestic Lounge happy hour. Doors at 5, music at 6.
- The 906 Lounge in Fort Smith features Larry B and Hazel, 6-9 p.m., followed by Cassie Latshaw, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday
- Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville hosts a sound immersion with Marion Bolin and a crystal alchemy singing bowl, 10-11 a.m. in Sequoia Hall. Bring a yoga mat.
- Funk Factory NWA at Railyard Live in Rogers at 7 p.m. Free tickets, tables for purchase.
- Latin social dance at Backroom Social Club in Springdale, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Drinks, a lesson and a live DJ. No cover.
- Basin Park Concert Series in Eureka Springs continues with Crescent City Combo, 4-6 p.m. Free.
- Three Broadway Divas at Robinson Center in Little Rock at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring performers from Wicked, Hairspray and more. Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets $19-$99.
- Wesley Allen and Modern August at Gothold Brewing in Eureka Springs at 5 p.m.
- Jukebox Confession with Abbey Pierce Band at George's Majestic Lounge. Doors at 7, music at 8:30 p.m.
- Buddy Shooting the Motivators at Murano's, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday
- Nomads Trailside hosts a Mother's Day brunch for cool moms, May 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Live music by the South Winds Band.
- John Two Hawks performs at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs, 6-9 p.m., celebrating his new CD release, "Emergence." Tickets $15-$80.
Tuesday
- War on Women performs at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville with Stepmom and Me Versus You. An interview with War on Women lead singer Shawna Potter airs on Ozarks at Large Friday.
- The House of Songs songwriter series finale at Railyard Live in Rogers. Doors at 6. Features Lacey Hampton, Dominic B. Roy and Sons of Otis Malone debuting songs written during cycling rides with groups including Women of Oz.
- Roadhouse Happy Hour at the Momentary features Betty Sue. Free.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.