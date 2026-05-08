Josie Tilley's Clinton School speech explores the potential of 20 years

Most Fridays we hear from Michael Tilley. This Friday we're hearing from two Tilleys.

Last Saturday, the 2026 graduating class of the Clinton School of Public Service received their diplomas. One of the graduates was selected to speak on behalf of her class just a few moments before President Bill Clinton gave the commencement address. That student was Josie Tilley, daughter of Michael. Her comments remind us why we can be optimistic during graduation season as we listen to talented, energetic people discuss the future.

Josie Tilley: It is an honor to graduate in this 20th year of this wonderful school. Thank you, President Silveria, for that wonderful welcome. And thank you, Mr. President, for the vision that resulted in this school.

It is amazing what can happen in just 20 years. In 1789, President George Washington was inaugurated, and just 20 years later, in 1809, the country had grown to 17 states and was a rising player on the global stage.

While U.S. suffrage activity had been ongoing for decades, a leadership transition happened in 1900 in which women changed tactics from polite lobbying to controversial public parades, public speeches, public rallies and disruptive picketing. Just 20 years later, in 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women the right to vote.

In 1989, Tim Berners-Lee would create what would become the World Wide Web. Just 20 years later, in 2009, there would be 1.73 billion internet users worldwide and about 234 million websites.

In 1972, a young Bill Clinton would move to Texas with Hillary Rodham to work as staffers in the George McGovern presidential campaign. There, the young Clinton would work with a young Ann Richards, a future Texas governor. And just 20 years later, in 1992, a bit older, Bill Clinton and a still-young Hillary Rodham Clinton would emerge from the Old State House just a few blocks from here to celebrate his first presidential win.

Just 20 years. Relatively and historically speaking, it's not a lot of time. But it's amazing what motivated people can create, can accomplish, can change when they find collaborative ways to work with others — to put aside their egos and fire up their "let's go" — to work selflessly behind the scenes to make what appear to be small changes that result in a better world, with more opportunities for hundreds, thousands or millions.

To be sure, those aforementioned moments in history were not without trial and error. Success is often the result of failures that are overcome. President Clinton was fond of saying during his time in the White House that there is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America. Well, America now needs a lot of curing. Our experiences at the Clinton School have prepared us with the knowledge and expertise to be part of the cure.

In two years, our class has completed 10 practicum projects totaling 9,912 hours, 48 international service projects with 35 partner organizations in 19 countries. We are completing 52 capstone projects with an anticipated 13,000 hours and about 730 volunteer hours — all in two years. Just two years. So imagine what we can do in 20.

Our work at the Clinton School is underpinned by our strong sense of community — working with and for the people that we serve. Christina Koch, after regaining communications with Houston during the Artemis II lunar flyby, said, "We will always choose Earth. We will always choose each other."

So let's get out there and see what we can do in the next 20 years to be part of the cure and choose each other. Thank you.

Josie Tilley, a member of the 2026 graduating class of the Clinton School of Public Service, speaking last week at the school's commencement ceremony in Little Rock. You can watch the entire ceremony, including President Bill Clinton's address, on YouTube .

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