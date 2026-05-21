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Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 5/21/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:09 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday

  • Listening party at The Momentary with John Paul — past, present and future of ambient and drone ambient music. 18+. Tickets $5, $4 for members. 7 p.m.
  • March to August performs at Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove. 6:30 p.m., running through midnight.
  • Mellinger and Kelly duo at Prairie Street Live. Nice 90 happy hour, 6:00-7:30. $1 draft beers, $1 hot dogs, $2 frozen margaritas. Doors at 6, showtime at 7. Tickets $10.
  • Ozark Blues Society performs at the Music Depot in downtown Rogers. Music starts around 6:30.
  • Sarah Hughes and Isaiah Wofford at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Friday

  • Leaving Early and Cosmic Cream at George's. Free show. Doors at 8, show at 9. Register at the George's website.
  • Tickets for Dan + Shay at the Walmart AMP go on sale. Oct. 23 show. Available through Walton Arts Center ticketing.
  • Ultra Suede at Railyard Live in Rogers. Doors at 6, music at 7. Free, tables available.
  • Diamond Awards at the Walton Arts Center. Celebrates area high school musical artists. Winners advance to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.
  • After Five Jazz at the Music Depot in Rogers. 7 p.m.
  • Route 27 at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Who Dat Cats, 9:00 p.m.-midnight.

Saturday

  • Speed Queen, White Rose Motor Oil and Electric Side at Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. All ages. Tickets $10.
  • Yo Quiero Bailar reggaeton music festival at the Springdale Civic Center. 9 p.m. Tickets $25.
  • Opera in the Ozarks season preview live streamed from the library, 2:00-4:00 p.m. Excerpts from operas featured in this summer's season.
  • Basin Park Concert Series in Eureka Springs with KC and the Attaboys, 4:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Northwest Arkansas Youth Artists Showcase at Railyard Live in downtown Rogers. Doors at 5:30, music at 6:30. Free, tables available.
  • The Shandies at Gothold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 5:00-8:00 p.m.
  • Ladies First benefit show for the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter at the Music Depot. Performers include Ashton Barberry, Sarah Lilly and Peyton Joy. Doors at 5:30, music at 6:30, runs until about 11:00.

Sunday

  • KUAF films the band Resting. Check KUAF's YouTube page for the session when it's ready.

Tuesday

  • & Juliet opens at the Walton Arts Center. Broadway musical running through Sunday afternoon. Features music by the Backstreet Boys, Pink and Britney Spears.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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