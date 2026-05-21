Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 5/21/2026
Thursday
- Listening party at The Momentary with John Paul — past, present and future of ambient and drone ambient music. 18+. Tickets $5, $4 for members. 7 p.m.
- March to August performs at Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove. 6:30 p.m., running through midnight.
- Mellinger and Kelly duo at Prairie Street Live. Nice 90 happy hour, 6:00-7:30. $1 draft beers, $1 hot dogs, $2 frozen margaritas. Doors at 6, showtime at 7. Tickets $10.
- Ozark Blues Society performs at the Music Depot in downtown Rogers. Music starts around 6:30.
- Sarah Hughes and Isaiah Wofford at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7:00-10:00 p.m.
Friday
- Leaving Early and Cosmic Cream at George's. Free show. Doors at 8, show at 9. Register at the George's website.
- Tickets for Dan + Shay at the Walmart AMP go on sale. Oct. 23 show. Available through Walton Arts Center ticketing.
- Ultra Suede at Railyard Live in Rogers. Doors at 6, music at 7. Free, tables available.
- Diamond Awards at the Walton Arts Center. Celebrates area high school musical artists. Winners advance to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.
- After Five Jazz at the Music Depot in Rogers. 7 p.m.
- Route 27 at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Who Dat Cats, 9:00 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday
- Speed Queen, White Rose Motor Oil and Electric Side at Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. All ages. Tickets $10.
- Yo Quiero Bailar reggaeton music festival at the Springdale Civic Center. 9 p.m. Tickets $25.
- Opera in the Ozarks season preview live streamed from the library, 2:00-4:00 p.m. Excerpts from operas featured in this summer's season.
- Basin Park Concert Series in Eureka Springs with KC and the Attaboys, 4:00-6:00 p.m.
- Northwest Arkansas Youth Artists Showcase at Railyard Live in downtown Rogers. Doors at 5:30, music at 6:30. Free, tables available.
- The Shandies at Gothold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 5:00-8:00 p.m.
- Ladies First benefit show for the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter at the Music Depot. Performers include Ashton Barberry, Sarah Lilly and Peyton Joy. Doors at 5:30, music at 6:30, runs until about 11:00.
Sunday
- KUAF films the band Resting. Check KUAF's YouTube page for the session when it's ready.
Tuesday
- & Juliet opens at the Walton Arts Center. Broadway musical running through Sunday afternoon. Features music by the Backstreet Boys, Pink and Britney Spears.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.