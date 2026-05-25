Everhope lemonade stands give kids a way to give back

Kyle Kellams: It is Memorial Day, and today is often called the unofficial start of summer. Since this is a relatively early Memorial Day, I embrace it even more. School is out for most students, and even those students enrolled in year-round schools — it's still summertime. A standard of summertime is the corner lemonade stand, complete with handmade sign and the dollar or so per glass price. Beginning Sunday, you're likely to see some neighborhood lemonade stands supporting the Northwest Arkansas nonprofit Everhope for two months. There will be stands across the region, and Everhope will even provide the beginning elements for a lemonade stand. Courtney Voigt, chief development officer for Everhope, says this year's lemonade stands continue a campaign from earlier last year.

Courtney Voigt: We launched them and they were very successful. But this year we decided to extend it to give kids and families more opportunities, more times to make it happen — doing it through June and July and really allowing kids to have a way to give back to their community and help other kids.

Kellams: This will raise awareness and ideas and money for Everhope. And in case someone's unfamiliar with Everhope?

Voigt: Everhope is formerly the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. We rebranded and renamed back in January, but we are still the same organization out there serving children who come from abuse, neglect and trauma backgrounds, really helping them heal and have stability in their next journey.

Kellams: How does someone create a lemonade stand that will benefit Everhope?

Voigt: It's super easy. We have a form that you can fill out to let us know that you're interested. And then we have generous partners who have helped us create these starter kits. So you can pick up a lemonade starter kit at the shelter — Everhope out on Vaughan Road — or we have a couple of closer locations to town. You can pick up that kit and it has a sign, it has some lemonade to get you going, some Everhope stickers and just some additional information on what you can do and who you're raising funds for.

Kellams: As you mentioned, the lemonade stands last summer ran for a shorter amount of time. What is it about a lemonade stand that you think works so well in conjunction with Everhope?

Voigt: When I think of Everhope and the kids we serve, most of our children that are part of our programs are part of the foster care system. And when you look at kids in the foster care system, a lot of times they have missed those summer moments, those childhood moments. And so being able to pair a core memory, a core childhood moment for kids just makes it a really good match.

Kellams: One last question about lemonade. Do you have a favorite way? Some people like it sweet, some like it sour. How about you?

Voigt: I prefer my lemonade sour. The more lemon juice, the more pucker — that's my favorite. But my husband's the complete opposite. He wants it as sweet as can be.

Kellams: I'm on your side. And now I'm going to throw you a curveball. What do you think about adding just a bit of jalapeño? Not that I'm encouraging the lemonade stands to do this, but what about, on a summer afternoon, a little bit of jalapeño in your lemonade?

Voigt: Ooh, that is interesting. I don't know how I feel about that, but I'd probably try it at least once.

Kellams: Once again, where can people sign up to have their own lemonade stands to help Everhope?

Voigt: They can go to everhope.org and go to our events tab. They have access to sign up, and then we will connect directly with them to make sure they get their kit and everything else they need.

Kellams: Courtney, thanks so much for your time.

Voigt: Thank you.

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