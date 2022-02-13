Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fundraiser
-
September is fall fundraising month for KUAF and thanks to hundreds of KUAF listeners, we've already raised almost a third of our overall goal! The on-air…
-
KUAF's fiscal year ends tomorrow...and General Manager Leigh Wood says we're close to reaching many of the goals we set for June.
-
The Fort Smith Museum of History is hosting a fundraising event that requires nothing more than a contribution. The pandemic closed the museum for months,…
-
It's not unusual for KUAF to have a station-focused fundraiser in September. It is unusual, though, for the Giving Tree to be up in the lobby. General…
-
With a new goal of $75,000 after successfully reaching $50,000, KUAF's fundraiser moves into the next-to-last day during this strange and uncertain…
-
The KUAF spring fundraiser is missing its in-person volunteers, the phone calls and the restaurant participation, but listeners, who are able, are…
-
This year marks the last on-air fundraiser for beloved founder and general manager, Rick Stockdell. The spring fundraiser begins Monday, March 25 at 6…
-
KUAF's fall on-air fundraiser begins on Monday, September 25, and we need YOU to help raise the funds that are critical to bringing essential programs to…
-
Of Note with Katy Henriksen brings you a special three hours of classical music live from the control room beginning at 9 a.m. until noon for KUAF’s…
-
Leigh Wood, the Membership Director for KUAF, explains a bit about the station's upcoming winter fundraiser.