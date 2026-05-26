Send KUAF the sounds of your summer

Kyle Kellams: Summer season can also mean adventures, both great and small, and we'd love to hear about your summer — actually hear about it. We all have phones handy to snap images of our vacations or our backyard barbecues or our camping trips, but we'd like you to also collect what your summer sounds like.

Whether it's an unusual animal you hear in a place far from home, like these sea lions that I recorded last year on the Oregon coast. Or maybe you're in a city and it's a busy one, like this plaza in Cozumel. Or maybe it's not so far away — it's the sound of millions of gallons of water exploding to the Earth's surface at Mammoth Spring in Northeast Arkansas just a few weeks ago. Maybe it's the sounds of an early morning at Devil's Den. We'd even like to hear the cicadas just outside your window.

Collecting the sounds of your summer can be very easy. There are all kinds of free apps that you can download, record easily, then simply email to us at kuafinfo@uark.edu.

So let's hear where you are. Record and then email us with the audio clip and as much detail about the sound and location of the sound as you'd like to share. You can send your audio experiences and favorite sounds of the summer from home or away to kuafinfo@uark.edu. Let's have a great summer!

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

