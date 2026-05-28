Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 5/28/2026
Thursday:
- The Eureka Springs Blues Party kicks off tonight. Eric Gales headlines at the auditorium. Dale Kellinghusen performs at Basin Park Hotel, Steve Jones at the Basin Park Band Shell and Buddy Shute at Gotahold Brewing. The festival continues through Sunday. Tickets and full schedule at EurekaSpringsBluessParty.com.
- Emo revival night at Nomads. Page Nine headlines, preceded by a curated emo playlist. Doors at 7 p.m. $15 in advance, $30 day of.
- Courtyard Sessions at the Momentary. Odell For performs 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
- Jam etiquette at Prairie Street Live. 6 p.m.
- Lindsey Watson Duo at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
- &Juliette at Walton Arts Center. The Britney Spears musical runs through Sunday.
- Live jazz trio at the Backroom in Springdale. Art and War on drums, Conor Knapp on saxophone and Connor Abbot on bass. 8-11 p.m. Free.
Friday:
- March to August at Moxie. 6 p.m. Free.
- Kali Uchis at the Walmart AMP in Bentonville. Doors at 7 p.m. Lawn general admission starts at $60.
- Canyon Sons at Duane's Place in Tahlequah. 9 p.m.-midnight. $5 cover.
- Eureka Springs Blues Party continues. Lucas Parker and Jessica Page at Basin Park at 4 p.m., then Kingfish in Fayetteville at 9 p.m. Mountain Gypsies at the Gravel Bar in Eureka Springs at 7 p.m.
- Grupo La Grande at Railyard Live in downtown Rogers. 7 p.m.
- Jesse Dean at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 6-8 p.m. Libby Starks Band follows, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday:
- Lacey Hampton at Jammin Java. 6 p.m. Free.
- Eureka Springs Blues Party continues. Cape Brothers tribute at the auditorium. 7 p.m.
- Nikki Waters Band makes their Northwest Arkansas debut at the Music Depot in Rogers. 7 p.m.
- Members Only at Railyard Live.
- Taylorville, billed as the unofficial Taylor Swift tribute, at the Walmart AMP. 8 p.m. Tickets $30-$106.
- Melissa Carper at George's Majestic Lounge, performing a benefit for Phoenix Art Gallery. Doors at 4 p.m., music at 5 p.m. Tickets from $23.50.
Sunday:
- Tigers Jaw with Pool Kids at George's Majestic Lounge. 8 p.m. Tickets $27-$30.
- Jazz in Bloom at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Sold out.
- Ben Harris jazz at Moxie Fayetteville. 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 4:
- Jude Brothers at the Momentary Roadhouse happy hour.
Saturday, June 7:
- TV Preachers at KUAF. Miss the Runtime feature that aired this week? Catch it Saturday at 3 p.m. on KUAF HD3.
November 6-7:
- Momentous 2026 at the Momentary. Sophie Tucker, the Faint and others. Two-day passes $165, $132 for members, $100 for students.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.