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Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery warns of video call scam

By Matthew Moore
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:46 PM CDT
Courtesy

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is warning players of a video call scam.

Lottery Director Sharon Strong said in a press release Monday that the lottery has been notified of a caller posing as a lottery representative and offering winning million-dollar tickets to random phone numbers.

Strong says this is a scam and the lottery does not offer winning tickets or other monetary prizes over the phone.

If you have been contacted about a lottery prize or drawing by a scam caller, the lottery encourages you to reach out to Director of Investigations and Enforcement Blake Hudson at blake.hudson@arkansas.gov or the Arkansas Lottery Security Hotline 1-888-606-6292 or file a complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at https://arkansasag.gov/file-a-complaint/

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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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