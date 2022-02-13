-
About half of Arkansans 16 and older are at least partially vaccinated. Lottery tickets and fishing licenses are being used as bait to get more people to…
-
State lawmakers yesterday heard from a consulting firm that could be hired to investigate potential ways of increasing revenue for the Arkansas…
-
The Arkansas Lottery Commission reports the second straight year of declining revenue for the state's scholarship lottery. Rogers Public Schools officials…
-
One Arkansas senator is pressing election officials to resolve issues with the state's voter ID law. Other legislators are pushing to prevent the state…