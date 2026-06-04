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Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 6/4/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published June 4, 2026 at 3:48 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday:

  • John McLaughlin at Gulley Park. 7-9 p.m. Free.
  • Hardy at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Lawn tickets from $23.
  • Jam etiquette at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville. Music at 7 p.m.
  • Sicard Hollow at Railyard Live in Rogers. 7 p.m.-midnight. Free. Tables available for reserve.
  • Trio Los Hermanos Alvarez at the Momentary courtyard sessions. 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Ava Earnhardt at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
  • Orca Dork, Dark Heart Melt and Gannon at the Backroom in Springdale. 8-11 p.m. Pay what you want.
  • Tao of Lucy and Speed Queen at Nomads. Rock show.

Friday:

  • Tim Hillwood and Aviva Two at Basin Park in Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m.
  • Kalyn Fay at Mount Sequoyah at Vesper Point. 6-8 p.m.
  • The Hotel at Moxie in Fayetteville. 6-9 p.m. Free.
  • Drew Hudson Rogers, Sarah Lillie, the One Ounce Jig, Desi and Cody at George's Majestic Lounge. 7 p.m. Tickets from $18.
  • The Steppers at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 6-9 p.m.
  • Twilight Tribe at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 8 p.m.-midnight.
  • Blue Reed and the Flatheads at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers. Music at 8 p.m.
  • 42nd annual OKM Music Fest kicks off in Bartlesville. Headliner: Balsam Range.

Saturday:

  • Copper Flats and Larry Fleet at Katherine Johnson Memorial Park in Lowell as part of Mud Town Days. 6 p.m. Free.
  • Cadillac Jackson and The Big Sad at George's Majestic Lounge. 8:30 p.m. Tickets ~$10.
  • Mountain Gypsies at Basin Park in Eureka Springs. 4-6 p.m.
  • Drumming in the park at Basin Park. 6-8 p.m.
  • Shawn Essary at Music Depot in Rogers. 7 p.m. $12.
  • Jake Reno at Gotahold in Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m.
  • Sky People at Kingfish in Fayetteville. 9 p.m.-midnight.
  • OKM Music Fest continues in Bartlesville.

Sunday:

  • Big K.R.I.T. at Ozark Music Hall. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $16.
  • TV Preachers live set at KUAF/Carver Center for Public Radio. 12:30 p.m. All ages. Free.

Monday:

  • Music Production Studio Camp at the Momentary, led by Big Piph. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Ages 14-18. Runs through Thursday.

Tuesday:

  • Riverdance at Walton Arts Center.
  • Echo Eden and the Dreamers with Carpenter Pencil and Electro Side at George's Majestic Lounge. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
  • Mumford and Sons at the Walmart AMP. Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Jermaine Mundane at the Momentary Roadhouse happy hour. 5-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 11:

  • Summertime in the 479, a farewell to the Latinx Theatre Project, at the Medium in Springdale. 7:30-9 p.m.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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