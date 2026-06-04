Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 6/4/2026
Thursday:
- John McLaughlin at Gulley Park. 7-9 p.m. Free.
- Hardy at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Lawn tickets from $23.
- Jam etiquette at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville. Music at 7 p.m.
- Sicard Hollow at Railyard Live in Rogers. 7 p.m.-midnight. Free. Tables available for reserve.
- Trio Los Hermanos Alvarez at the Momentary courtyard sessions. 7-8:30 p.m.
- Ava Earnhardt at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
- Orca Dork, Dark Heart Melt and Gannon at the Backroom in Springdale. 8-11 p.m. Pay what you want.
- Tao of Lucy and Speed Queen at Nomads. Rock show.
Friday:
- Tim Hillwood and Aviva Two at Basin Park in Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m.
- Kalyn Fay at Mount Sequoyah at Vesper Point. 6-8 p.m.
- The Hotel at Moxie in Fayetteville. 6-9 p.m. Free.
- Drew Hudson Rogers, Sarah Lillie, the One Ounce Jig, Desi and Cody at George's Majestic Lounge. 7 p.m. Tickets from $18.
- The Steppers at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 6-9 p.m.
- Twilight Tribe at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 8 p.m.-midnight.
- Blue Reed and the Flatheads at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers. Music at 8 p.m.
- 42nd annual OKM Music Fest kicks off in Bartlesville. Headliner: Balsam Range.
Saturday:
- Copper Flats and Larry Fleet at Katherine Johnson Memorial Park in Lowell as part of Mud Town Days. 6 p.m. Free.
- Cadillac Jackson and The Big Sad at George's Majestic Lounge. 8:30 p.m. Tickets ~$10.
- Mountain Gypsies at Basin Park in Eureka Springs. 4-6 p.m.
- Drumming in the park at Basin Park. 6-8 p.m.
- Shawn Essary at Music Depot in Rogers. 7 p.m. $12.
- Jake Reno at Gotahold in Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m.
- Sky People at Kingfish in Fayetteville. 9 p.m.-midnight.
- OKM Music Fest continues in Bartlesville.
Sunday:
- Big K.R.I.T. at Ozark Music Hall. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $16.
- TV Preachers live set at KUAF/Carver Center for Public Radio. 12:30 p.m. All ages. Free.
Monday:
- Music Production Studio Camp at the Momentary, led by Big Piph. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Ages 14-18. Runs through Thursday.
Tuesday:
- Riverdance at Walton Arts Center.
- Echo Eden and the Dreamers with Carpenter Pencil and Electro Side at George's Majestic Lounge. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
- Mumford and Sons at the Walmart AMP. Doors at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Jermaine Mundane at the Momentary Roadhouse happy hour. 5-9 p.m.
Thursday, June 11:
- Summertime in the 479, a farewell to the Latinx Theatre Project, at the Medium in Springdale. 7:30-9 p.m.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.