Smokehouse Players bring 'On Golden Pond' to the stage
Twice a year the Smokehouse Players bring an American theater classic to life. This summer’s play might be more remembered as a movie. "On Golden Pond" was a critical and commercial smash, receiving ten Oscar nominations and winning three Academy Awards: Best Actor for Henry Fonda, Best Actress for Katherine Hepburn and Best Adapted Screenplay for Earnest Thompson. Thompson adapted his own script that had debuted on stage two years before the movie. The Smokehouse Players will present the original work June 18th through the 20th and will benefit Magdalene Serenity House.