Why breast cancer screening matters, even without symptoms

Breast cancer affects millions of women across the United States, but health care providers say one of the biggest challenges isn't treatment. It's making sure women get screened before there's a problem. Ozarks at Large's Fallon Frank continues her series on the importance of preventative care in women with this story.

Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women, according to the American Cancer Society. Advances in treatment have improved outcomes dramatically over the last several decades, but providers say early detection continues to play a critical role.

Melanie Haynie is a nurse practitioner specializing in women's health.

"Women should be aware of breast cancer because one in eight women get affected by breast cancer in their lifetime."

For many women, conversations about breast cancer begin with family history. A mother, grandmother or aunt may have had the disease, prompting questions about personal risk. But providers say screening is important even for women without a strong family history. Haynie says recommendations for screening depend on an individual's risk factors. But for many women, mammograms become a routine part of preventative health care, beginning in midlife.

"For the average risk woman that doesn't have major family history or personal history of abnormal findings, she should start an annual mammogram at age 40."

Despite those recommendations, health care providers say many women delay preventative care. Appointments are postponed because of work, family responsibilities, financial concerns or simply because there are no obvious symptoms.

Nirvana Manning is an OB-GYN at UAMS and the chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology . She says women often prioritize the people around them before prioritizing themselves.

"If we neglect ourselves in that middle stage and don't get the care we need, whether it be for pap smears, for breast cancer screening, for heart health, for colonoscopies, what that next stage looks like could be very different."

Preventative screenings can feel easy to postpone because they're designed to find problems before they become noticeable. When people feel healthy, scheduling a mammogram may not seem urgent, but Dr. Manning says breast cancer offers a clear example of why routine screenings matter.

"The earlier we can detect something, the easier the surgery or potentially the treatment options are, the better the life expectancy and the less potential complications you can have."

Research has consistently shown that cancers found at earlier stages are often easier to treat than cancer discovered after it has grown or spread. That's why health care providers emphasize both routine screenings and paying attention to changes in the body. Haynie says women should become familiar with what's normal for them.

"We encourage women to do monthly self breast exams, where you just get used to what your breast tissue feels like on a normal day."

Experts say self-exams aren't a substitute for mammograms, but they can help women recognize when something feels different and prompt conversations with health care providers. Manning says some of the most important diagnoses begin with patients speaking up about a change they've noticed.

"They mention that they may have felt something in a breast. I order a diagnostic mammogram, and we find an early stage breast cancer that can easily be treated now with a simple surgical procedure with no additional adjuvant chemo or radiation. That changed that patient's life tremendously."

Stories like that shine light on the value of early detection. According to providers, catching cancer at an early stage can mean fewer complications, more treatment options and better long-term outcomes. Still, some women avoid screenings because they're nervous about the process itself. Haynie says that concern is common, especially for first-time mammogram patients.

"It's not nearly as scary as it's made out to be. The bark is worse than the bite. But a few minutes of potential discomfort is absolutely worth it."

Health care providers also stress the importance of self-advocacy. Whether it's a new symptom, a family history concern, or simply a feeling that something isn't right, they encourage women to seek answers rather than wait.

"She should definitely advocate for herself if she feels changes so that she gets that early imaging and doesn't miss something."

For Manning, the message comes back to prevention.

"Moms and women need to prioritize themselves, and they need to seek care early."

Providers say breast cancer awareness isn't only about understanding the disease itself. It's also about making time for preventative care, knowing your personal risk factors and seeking medical attention when changes occur. And this sort of preventative care routine can also help prepare women for other stages of life, including perimenopause.

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