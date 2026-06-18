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Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 6/18/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:55 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday, June 19:

  • Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen at Ozark Music Hall. Music at 8 p.m. General admission ~$31.
  • China Cat and the Honey Eaters at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, part of the Basin Park Concert Series. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • Madalyn Collins and John Wilkerson at 612 Coffee House and Bar in Fayetteville. 6 p.m. Free.
  • Idle Valley Garden, Snakes and Jack at Backroom Social Club in Springdale. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $10.
  • Dabba Dot Derby Dot with Miss March and the Flowers at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville, part of the Nice 90 happy hour. 7-10 p.m. $10.
  • Jukebox at Gulley Park in Fayetteville, kids' night. 7-9 p.m. Free.
  • Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. ~$23.50.
  • Troy Edwards and the Remedies at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
  • Picking on the Square in Bentonville. 6-8 p.m. Free.
  • The Bad Jacksons at New Delhi Cafe in Eureka Springs. 5-9 p.m.
  • Eugene Onegin, a bluegrass musical, at Theatre Squared. Through June 28.

Friday, June 20:

  • Boot Cut with Montana and Cabin Three at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville. 7 p.m. Presale $15, door $20.
  • Mighty Fine Times at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, part of the Basin Park Concert Series. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • "We Outside: A Juneteenth Kickback Joint" at Dirtbag on College Avenue in Fayetteville. Noon to close. All ages. Free.
  • Fort Smith Juneteenth celebration at the Bakery District. 10 a.m. Free.
  • Drew Hudson Rogers at JJ's Fayetteville. 8-11 p.m.
  • Tom and Anthony Ware at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 6-8 p.m.
  • Primitive Cool at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
  • Second Time Around and Thanks for Nothing at Rogers Railyard Live. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Free.
  • Stephanie Smittle live session at KUAF. Coming soon.

Saturday, June 21:

  • 2026 Dragon Boat Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville, hosted by the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas. 4-8 p.m. $15 non-members.
  • Fayetteville Juneteenth celebration at the Upper Ramble. Headliner: Avian Alia. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
  • Freedom Fest 26 at Luther George Park in Springdale, presented by Music Moves. Performers include Hurricane Chris and Rose Royce. 3-10 p.m.
  • Dime Trip at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • Jack Bowden at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m.
  • Yonder's Wall at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers. 8-11 p.m.

Sunday, June 22 (summer solstice):

  • Make Music Day at Ozark Folkways Walker Stone House in Fayetteville, with Still on the Hill instrument petting zoo and jams throughout the day. Concert by Silk Road. 1-5 p.m.
  • Fayetteville drum jam on the downtown square. 3-5 p.m.
  • Harmonica gathering at the BCS Blue Shack in the Pryor Center atrium. Harmonicas provided, first come, first serve. 3-5 p.m.
  • Deep Listening Club with Craig Colarusso and Joel Darling at Skyspace on the Crystal Bridges campus. Music 8:10-9:10 p.m.
  • Marc Crawford at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
  • Local bands at the Experience Fayetteville Visitor Center, part of Make Music Day. 1-5 p.m.

Monday, June 23:

  • Claypool Gold, featuring Primus, Les Claypool's Frog Brigade and the Claypool Lennon Delirium, at Walmart AMP in Rogers. Music at 8 p.m. Tickets $27-$100.

Now through early September:

  • "This Wheel's Still on Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm" exhibit at the Alexander Gallery in Fayetteville.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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