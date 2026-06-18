Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 6/18/2026
Thursday, June 19:
- Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen at Ozark Music Hall. Music at 8 p.m. General admission ~$31.
- China Cat and the Honey Eaters at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, part of the Basin Park Concert Series. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Madalyn Collins and John Wilkerson at 612 Coffee House and Bar in Fayetteville. 6 p.m. Free.
- Idle Valley Garden, Snakes and Jack at Backroom Social Club in Springdale. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $10.
- Dabba Dot Derby Dot with Miss March and the Flowers at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville, part of the Nice 90 happy hour. 7-10 p.m. $10.
- Jukebox at Gulley Park in Fayetteville, kids' night. 7-9 p.m. Free.
- Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. ~$23.50.
- Troy Edwards and the Remedies at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
- Picking on the Square in Bentonville. 6-8 p.m. Free.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Delhi Cafe in Eureka Springs. 5-9 p.m.
- Eugene Onegin, a bluegrass musical, at Theatre Squared. Through June 28.
Friday, June 20:
- Boot Cut with Montana and Cabin Three at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville. 7 p.m. Presale $15, door $20.
- Mighty Fine Times at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, part of the Basin Park Concert Series. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- "We Outside: A Juneteenth Kickback Joint" at Dirtbag on College Avenue in Fayetteville. Noon to close. All ages. Free.
- Fort Smith Juneteenth celebration at the Bakery District. 10 a.m. Free.
- Drew Hudson Rogers at JJ's Fayetteville. 8-11 p.m.
- Tom and Anthony Ware at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 6-8 p.m.
- Primitive Cool at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
- Second Time Around and Thanks for Nothing at Rogers Railyard Live. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Free.
- Stephanie Smittle live session at KUAF. Coming soon.
Saturday, June 21:
- 2026 Dragon Boat Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville, hosted by the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas. 4-8 p.m. $15 non-members.
- Fayetteville Juneteenth celebration at the Upper Ramble. Headliner: Avian Alia. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
- Freedom Fest 26 at Luther George Park in Springdale, presented by Music Moves. Performers include Hurricane Chris and Rose Royce. 3-10 p.m.
- Dime Trip at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Jack Bowden at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m.
- Yonder's Wall at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
Sunday, June 22 (summer solstice):
- Make Music Day at Ozark Folkways Walker Stone House in Fayetteville, with Still on the Hill instrument petting zoo and jams throughout the day. Concert by Silk Road. 1-5 p.m.
- Fayetteville drum jam on the downtown square. 3-5 p.m.
- Harmonica gathering at the BCS Blue Shack in the Pryor Center atrium. Harmonicas provided, first come, first serve. 3-5 p.m.
- Deep Listening Club with Craig Colarusso and Joel Darling at Skyspace on the Crystal Bridges campus. Music 8:10-9:10 p.m.
- Marc Crawford at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
- Local bands at the Experience Fayetteville Visitor Center, part of Make Music Day. 1-5 p.m.
Monday, June 23:
- Claypool Gold, featuring Primus, Les Claypool's Frog Brigade and the Claypool Lennon Delirium, at Walmart AMP in Rogers. Music at 8 p.m. Tickets $27-$100.
Now through early September:
- "This Wheel's Still on Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm" exhibit at the Alexander Gallery in Fayetteville.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.