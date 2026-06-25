Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 6/25/2026
Thursday:
- Kingfish's Hardcore Pride Party with Obliviate and More Weight. 21 and up. Music at 8 p.m.
- Sam Fisher at Magnolia House in Prairie Grove, part of the In Bloom music series. 6-8 p.m. $11.
- Queer kissing booth with Holiday Tintype and TM Printing, plus a bluegrass jam, at Crisis Brewing in Fayetteville. 7 p.m.
- Dropping Hairpins at the Momentary's Courtyard Sessions in Bentonville. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
- Dominique B. Roy at Basin Park in Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Come From Away continues at Arkansas Public Theatre's Victory Theater in Rogers, through Sunday.
- Fadeaway Duo at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
- Elizabeth Bainbridge with Robi Pantel performing jazz at the AC Marriott in Bentonville. 5-7 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at 612 Coffee House in Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m.
- Gulley Park Concert Series in Fayetteville, weather permitting.
Friday:
- Malibu Moon and Bootleg Royale, free show. 9 p.m.
- NWA Pride kickoff at the Upper Ramble in Fayetteville near Dickson Street: DJ Keanu at 7 p.m., the Trans March and Rally at 8:20 p.m., the Dickson Divas Drag Show with Angel Divinity, Starflower, Lady Cakes, Monroe, Cassandra Rae and more, Madeline Stone at 9:25 p.m., and Baby Tate at 10:30 p.m. All free.
- Creating a Sinner with My Nightmare and Bellwether Sirens, a "BVille Bop" pop-up show at the Bentonville Square. 8-11:30 p.m.
- Opera in the Ozarks opens its 2026 season with The Marriage of Figaro at Inspiration Point. 7:30 p.m. Full schedule at operaintheozarks.com.
- Carolina Mendoza at Basin Park in Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Eric Miller and Bill Lee at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
- Double header at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith: Shore Revolver, 6-9 p.m., and Red Pony, 10 p.m.-midnight.
- Brooke White Band at New Delhi Cafe in Eureka Springs. 6-8 p.m.
- Rawk the River Festival in Tahlequah, with harder rock bands including Sunshine, Troy, Ambush and Raven's Banquet. Through Sunday; music 1 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
- Grupo Bryndis at Railyard Live in Rogers. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Free.
Saturday:
- Soul Pride, hosted by DJ group Soul Sets, featuring Lorem Ipsum X and Luchino Saint Benz at Backroom Social Club in Springdale. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Presale $10, door $15.
- NWA Pride continues at the Upper Ramble: DJ N8TIV at 11 a.m., Mount Comfort at 12:45 p.m., the Dickson Divas Drag Show with Ella Rose, Audacity, Dylan and more at 1:30 p.m., Laura Cheadle & the Girls at 3 p.m., DJ Heartthrob at 4:15 p.m., CeCe Peniston at 4:45 p.m., and the NWA Pride Parade at 6 p.m.
- Her Set Her Sound segment airs on KUAF's Runtime at 3 p.m., a second airing as part of Sound Krusher Radio.
- Firefly Fling at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. 5:30-9:30 p.m. $25 members, $35 non-members, kids half price.
- Colin Nichols at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m.
- Music Depot at the Rogers Farmers Market. 9-11 a.m.
- Northwest Arkansas Jazz and Arts Festival. 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday:
- Matt and Derek at Moxie in Fayetteville. 4-6 p.m. Free.
- Burned Up, Bled Dry record release show at Nomad's, presented by Holy Anvil, with Mad Man Morgan, Chrono Wizard and Pyroclastic. 7 p.m. $10 at the door. New album: Next Stop Dead Stop.
Wednesday:
- World Reggae Day "On the House" series at the Momentary's Roadhouse, featuring Phoenix. 5-9 p.m. Free.
Also this week:
- KUAF's live session with Resting, one of the bands that performed at the station's recent fundraiser, releases on the KUAF website, NPR Live Sessions and YouTube.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.