Preserving Cherokee history through document recovery — 24 bands in 24 hours
On today's show, we learn how the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation is leading the way in recovering and preserving hundreds of documents related to tribal governance. Also, as AI becomes more integrated into our work, we recognize the importance of knowing what tools we're using in our digital workspaces. Plus, we hear about a 24-hour recording session with 24 regional artists to raise money and awareness for Everhope Children’s Shelter.