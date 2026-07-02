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Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Preserving Cherokee history through document recovery — 24 bands in 24 hours

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Daniel CaruthKyle KellamsMatthew MooreSophia Nourani
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, we learn how the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation is leading the way in recovering and preserving hundreds of documents related to tribal governance. Also, as AI becomes more integrated into our work, we recognize the importance of knowing what tools we're using in our digital workspaces. Plus, we hear about a 24-hour recording session with 24 regional artists to raise money and awareness for Everhope Children’s Shelter.

Ozarks at Large
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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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