Talkin' Tunes with Kyle and Sophia 7/2/2026
Thursday:
- Basin Park Concert Series continues at Basin Springs Park in Eureka Springs, with Rachel Fields and the Blues Therapy Group. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Courtyard Sessions with Back Beat Jazz at the Momentary in Bentonville. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
- Barrett Baber, a former American Idol contestant who once taught in the Fayetteville School District, at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m.
- Drew Hudson Rogers at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
- Ballad singing at Ozark Folkways' Walker Stone House in Fayetteville. 6:30-8 p.m.
Friday:
- Ozark Folk Jamboree Night One at Railyard Live in Rogers, featuring Arkansas and the Burney Sisters. 6-10 p.m. Free; tables available for purchase.
- Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and her band, and the John Doe Folk Trio, at the Walmart AMP. Gates at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets from $35 (lawn general admission).
- Sylamore Special at Basin Park in Eureka Springs, part of the Basin Park Summer Concert Series. Free.
- Fuzzy Logic at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
- Illinois River Boys at Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
- Nikki Waters Band at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith. 6-9 p.m.
Saturday:
- Ozark Folk Jamboree continues at Railyard Live in Rogers, with Bear Morrison's God Dog, Carolina Mendoza and Sarah Wright. Free; tables available for purchase.
- Ozark Highlands Radio, centered on the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View, airs at 6 p.m. on KUAF and KUAR.
- Backroom Social Club in Springdale hosts DJs Kez, D Kez, Big Sugar and Girlfriend Susie Q, plus bands Electricity, Honeydew and others. Roller-skate rentals and flash tattoos available. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 18+ until 11 p.m., then 21+. $25 presale, $30 at the door.
- Fireworks show at the Walmart AMP. Gates at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m., fireworks around 9 p.m.
- Highland Brass Band at the bandshell in Basin Park, Eureka Springs. 2-4 p.m. Free.
- Mountain Gypsies at the Gravel Bar in Eureka Springs. 7-10 p.m.
Sunday:
- The Fraud Stewart Band, a Fort Smith bluegrass jam band, at Kingfish in Fayetteville. 4-7 p.m. Free, 21+.
- Ben Harris Duo, part of the Sunday afternoon jazz series at the Moxie in Fayetteville. 4-6 p.m. Free.
Monday:
- Musical Lessons for Veterans with Lee Haight at Ozark Folkways' Fayetteville Folk School. 1-2:30 p.m. Free and open to the public; held every first and third Monday of the month.
Tuesday:
- Trillium presents Sky Creature at the Momentary. 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets $15-$33.
Wednesday:
- On the House series at the Momentary, featuring Lizzy No, a musician who grew up in Brooklyn and now lives in Nashville. 5-9 p.m. Free.
- Moulin Rouge opens at Walton Arts Center, running through July 12.
Also this week:
- KUAF technical director Wai Kay Carenbauer put together a supercut of all 24 songs from the 24 Bands 24 Hours charity event, recorded at Stone Ridge Recording in Siloam Springs, to benefit EverHope Children's Shelter. More info at 24bands24hours.com.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.