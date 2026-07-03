Profiling the ringmaster of 'Moulin Rouge!' — A Benton County quiz

On today's show, we meet Robert Petkoff, who will be front and center when Moulin Rouge! The Musical is on stage at Walton Arts Center next week, but you may have already spent time with his voice on one of the audiobook bestsellers he’s narrated. Plus, three of our summer interns, all graduates of Benton County high schools, get six questions they shouldn’t be expected to know the correct answers to. We also get River Valley news from Talk Business & Politics.