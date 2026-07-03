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Ozarks at Large

Profiling the ringmaster of 'Moulin Rouge!' — A Benton County quiz

By E.V. Beyers,
Aiden DixonKyle KellamsEva MundoMichael Tilley
Published July 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, we meet Robert Petkoff, who will be front and center when Moulin Rouge! The Musical is on stage at Walton Arts Center next week, but you may have already spent time with his voice on one of the audiobook bestsellers he’s narrated. Plus, three of our summer interns, all graduates of Benton County high schools, get six questions they shouldn’t be expected to know the correct answers to. We also get River Valley news from Talk Business & Politics.

Ozarks at Large
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E.V. Beyers
E.V. Beyers is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and NWA local working as an intern for KUAF.
See stories by E.V. Beyers
Aiden Dixon
Aiden Dixon is a journalism student and reporter at the University of Arkansas.
See stories by Aiden Dixon
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Eva Mundo
See stories by Eva Mundo
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Michael Tilley
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