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Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 7/9/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published July 9, 2026 at 3:45 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday

  • Moulin Rouge the musical continues at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Eight shows through Sunday. Tickets from $80.
  • Jack Lindsay with Dakota Bogan at Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. 6 p.m. Free.
  • Gavin Summerall and Ester Reina at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 8 p.m. $15 at the door.
  • Season finale of Gulley Park's summer concert series, Fayetteville, featuring J and the Causeways. 7 p.m. Free; food trucks, family friendly.
  • Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 6:30 p.m.
  • Back Beat Jazz, part of the Courtyard Sessions series at the Momentary, Bentonville. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
  • Country Jesus at Basin Park, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • Lynn and Twitty, the children of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, at the Eureka Springs Auditorium. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $33-$55.
  • Roscoe's Band at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 5 p.m.
  • Terrell Meeker and Chris Cash at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.

Friday

  • Juan Moscoso and Tim Warden at the Moxie, Fayetteville. 6-9 p.m.
  • Basin Park Concert Series continues, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • Arkansas Hip Hop Showcase at Backroom Social Club, Springdale, featuring Farris, Keyshawn, Mo, Elijah Jones and Jamal. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free open mic and recording studio.
  • The Nace Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge happy hour, Fayetteville. 6 p.m. Tickets from $8.
  • Aurora's Daybreak Tour at Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville, with Mount Comfort and Humbaba and the Critters. 7 p.m. $10.
  • DJ Sewell at Railyard Live, Rogers. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
  • Shore Revolver at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
  • Opera in the Ozarks presents Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi. 7:30 p.m.
  • Last Minute Band at Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
  • The Odds at JJ's on Dickson Street, Fayetteville. 8-11 p.m.
  • Brooke White Band at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 6-10 p.m.
  • Honeysuckle Jam at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 7 p.m.
  • Les Fest at the Rivington, Centerton. 1-8 p.m. (See separate story.)

Saturday

  • Christmas in July drag show at TheatreSquared, Fayetteville. Social 6-7 p.m., show 7-9 p.m., social after. Tickets $5 presale, $10 day of.
  • Nikki Waters Band at Diggs Bar and Restaurant, Fort Smith. 8:30-11 p.m. Free.
  • Main Street Ozark summer concert series, Ozark, with Adeline Caldwell followed by Low Gap. 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Wild Orchids at Basin Park, Eureka Springs. 4-6 p.m. Free.
  • Opera in the Ozarks presents The Marriage of Figaro. 7:30 p.m.
  • Brian Copeland at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 7 p.m.
  • Buddy Shooting the Motivators at Murano's. 6-9 p.m.

Sunday

  • Tristen with local band Lariat at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Tickets around $22.
  • Groove Culture Band on the Bentonville Square. 5-7 p.m.
  • Deep Listening at Skyspace, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. 7:30 p.m.
  • Candide at Opera in the Ozarks. 3 p.m. matinee.
  • Ice Cream Sunday at Inspiration Point.
  • Mountain Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, featuring Peyton, Rozell and Tasha. 2-4 p.m.

Monday

  • Guinevere Goodwin with Honeybee and Ashton Barberry at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors 8 p.m. Tickets around $17.
  • Texas guitar summit with Anson Funderburgh, Mike Morgan and Sean Pitman at Coda Concert House, Joplin. Doors 6:30 p.m., music 7 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Songwriters open mic at Ozark Folkways, Fayetteville. 6:30-9 p.m.
  • Larry and Rachel Gospel Hour dinner at Magnolia House, Prairie Grove. 6 p.m. Includes dinner, drink and dessert.

Wednesday

  • On the House series at the Momentary, Bentonville, featuring Morgan Johnston. 5-9 p.m. Free.
  • CFX Mixtape series at the Medium, Springdale, featuring Amos Cochran.

Also: Sam Bush plays the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View July 18.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Ozarks at Large Talkin' TunesLocal Music News
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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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