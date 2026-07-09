Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 7/9/2026
Thursday
- Moulin Rouge the musical continues at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Eight shows through Sunday. Tickets from $80.
- Jack Lindsay with Dakota Bogan at Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. 6 p.m. Free.
- Gavin Summerall and Ester Reina at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 8 p.m. $15 at the door.
- Season finale of Gulley Park's summer concert series, Fayetteville, featuring J and the Causeways. 7 p.m. Free; food trucks, family friendly.
- Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 6:30 p.m.
- Back Beat Jazz, part of the Courtyard Sessions series at the Momentary, Bentonville. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
- Country Jesus at Basin Park, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Lynn and Twitty, the children of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, at the Eureka Springs Auditorium. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $33-$55.
- Roscoe's Band at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 5 p.m.
- Terrell Meeker and Chris Cash at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
Friday
- Juan Moscoso and Tim Warden at the Moxie, Fayetteville. 6-9 p.m.
- Basin Park Concert Series continues, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Arkansas Hip Hop Showcase at Backroom Social Club, Springdale, featuring Farris, Keyshawn, Mo, Elijah Jones and Jamal. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free open mic and recording studio.
- The Nace Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge happy hour, Fayetteville. 6 p.m. Tickets from $8.
- Aurora's Daybreak Tour at Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville, with Mount Comfort and Humbaba and the Critters. 7 p.m. $10.
- DJ Sewell at Railyard Live, Rogers. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
- Shore Revolver at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
- Opera in the Ozarks presents Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi. 7:30 p.m.
- Last Minute Band at Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
- The Odds at JJ's on Dickson Street, Fayetteville. 8-11 p.m.
- Brooke White Band at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 6-10 p.m.
- Honeysuckle Jam at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 7 p.m.
- Les Fest at the Rivington, Centerton. 1-8 p.m. (See separate story.)
Saturday
- Christmas in July drag show at TheatreSquared, Fayetteville. Social 6-7 p.m., show 7-9 p.m., social after. Tickets $5 presale, $10 day of.
- Nikki Waters Band at Diggs Bar and Restaurant, Fort Smith. 8:30-11 p.m. Free.
- Main Street Ozark summer concert series, Ozark, with Adeline Caldwell followed by Low Gap. 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- Wild Orchids at Basin Park, Eureka Springs. 4-6 p.m. Free.
- Opera in the Ozarks presents The Marriage of Figaro. 7:30 p.m.
- Brian Copeland at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 7 p.m.
- Buddy Shooting the Motivators at Murano's. 6-9 p.m.
Sunday
- Tristen with local band Lariat at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Tickets around $22.
- Groove Culture Band on the Bentonville Square. 5-7 p.m.
- Deep Listening at Skyspace, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. 7:30 p.m.
- Candide at Opera in the Ozarks. 3 p.m. matinee.
- Ice Cream Sunday at Inspiration Point.
- Mountain Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, featuring Peyton, Rozell and Tasha. 2-4 p.m.
Monday
- Guinevere Goodwin with Honeybee and Ashton Barberry at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors 8 p.m. Tickets around $17.
- Texas guitar summit with Anson Funderburgh, Mike Morgan and Sean Pitman at Coda Concert House, Joplin. Doors 6:30 p.m., music 7 p.m.
Tuesday
- Songwriters open mic at Ozark Folkways, Fayetteville. 6:30-9 p.m.
- Larry and Rachel Gospel Hour dinner at Magnolia House, Prairie Grove. 6 p.m. Includes dinner, drink and dessert.
Wednesday
- On the House series at the Momentary, Bentonville, featuring Morgan Johnston. 5-9 p.m. Free.
- CFX Mixtape series at the Medium, Springdale, featuring Amos Cochran.
Also: Sam Bush plays the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View July 18.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.