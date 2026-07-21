NWA remembers Jim Lindsey, football star turned real estate icon

Friends are remembering Jim Lindsey as an exceptional athlete and a prominent player in the development of Northwest Arkansas' modern real estate landscape. Lindsey died Sunday at age 81.

Lindsey starred as a football Razorback during the mid-1960s, played professionally with the Minnesota Vikings and then later founded Lindsey & Associates, a leading real estate company in the region.

When Jim Lindsey was interviewed for his induction into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in 2010, he recalled his early years in real estate.

"We went full speed into the real estate business. Mr. Gabel moved over from his company and became a partner with me here, and we just started with about four agents. We now have 250 agents. But the beginnings of it was with me and him and four people here in Fayetteville out of a house down here, that was on Highway 71.

"I got into the apartment business because I had a particular piece of land that I couldn't use for anything else. And I built a 16-unit apartment building on it, and it rented before dark the day that we opened it. And I recognized certainly there was a market there at that time.

"And we just stepped off and started going, the two buildings and then three buildings and then decide to do 10 buildings and then 20 buildings and just grew into it."

Lindsey later served on the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

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