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Ozarks at Large

Swarm Aero secures $10M in Air Force contracts for Fayetteville

By Matthew Moore
Published August 12, 2026 at 2:31 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Swarm Aero

A drone manufacturing company with operations in Fayetteville has secured more than $10 million in military contracts to help build aircraft parts for the Air Force.

California-based Swarm Aero says in a press release that these contracts should enable high-rate manufacturing to advance low-cost, large aircraft at scale.

The company's chief revenue officer and co-founder, Oliver Palmer, says the Air Force Research Lab's teams have been consistent leaders and champions for new processes that can reduce costs, and Swarm Aero is honored to partner with them to bring forward their novel manufacturing process.

The company also has locations in Spokane, Washington, and Washington, D.C.

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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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