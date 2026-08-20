Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia, Wai-Kay 8/20/2026
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Silverada, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
- DiamondStone Music Festival opens, Diamondhead Resort, Tahlequah, Okla. Three nights of music including Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Silverada, Red Dirt Rangers. Silverada plays later in the weekend, not opening night.
- Gina Glenn, Dave Peel Park, Bentonville. 6 p.m. Free. Glenn just finished a national tour with the cast of "Kinky Boots."
- The Irritable Jazz Syndrome, Upper Ramble, Fayetteville. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Ben Harris on guitar, Steve Wilks on drums, Jim Greeson on guitar.
- Beats and Bacon, Nomads, Fayetteville. 7-11 p.m. Featuring Jamal Robertson, Hex, Hendrix, Ferris, Gannon. It's also Bacon Lovers Day: $10 headliner burger with bacon, bacon jam, cheddar, plus a maple bacon shot garnished with bacon.
- Orquesta Fink, Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. Nine-piece Latin band playing salsa, merengue. Tickets: $20.
Friday, Aug. 21
- Fort Smith Symphony String Quartet performs the music of Beyoncé, JKC Cellars, Fort Smith. Songs include "Love on Top," "Halo," "XO." Tickets: $35, which covers the concert, light refreshments. Wine available for purchase.
- Meadowlark Duo, Pedaler's Pub, Bentonville. 7-10 p.m. Free.
- Theresa's Big Funkin B-Day Bash, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Music from the Rodney Block Collective, dinner from Handshake 6-8 p.m. Tickets: $50 per person, dinner included. All proceeds benefit the public library.
- Kimra, Moxie. 6-8 p.m. Free.
- Tim Hillwood, Viva Dos, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Earl Price Trio, Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
- Aretha Franklin, Prince tributes, Railyard Live, Rogers. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.
- The Atlantics, Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
- The Steppers, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 6-9 p.m. Jam grass band from Oklahoma City. Followed by Cassie Latshaw, 9 p.m.-midnight.
- Bluegrass, fried chicken, Ozark Folk Center, Mountain View. Also Saturday.
Saturday, Aug. 22
- Meadowlark Duo, Jonesy's Sports Bar and Grill, Springdale. 7 p.m.
- Tempest Takeover, Fort Smith Convention Center. 7:30 p.m. Artists include Beam, MYZE, Playboy Perky, Doug, Dresden Plant, with a performance from We The Plug. More information is on Playboy Perky's Instagram account.
- Ozark Music Hall Local Showcase, Fayetteville. Doors at 5 p.m. $10 for 10 bands: It's Modeling, Chrono Wizard, Resting, Garden Snakes, More Weight, Obliviate, Frailstate, Proto Hive, Silent Wolf, Jowls.
- Faulkner Presents: An Evening with Dr. Jeffrey Allen Murdock and Friends, Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center, UofA campus. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. The concert honors Murdock's 10-year legacy and is his final performance as a member of the faculty. The first half is a lecture-recital tracing the history of Black music in America. After intermission, an 80-voice gospel choir of alumni, current and former students, community members, colleagues, friends.
- Mountain Gypsies, the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 7 p.m.
- Cody Rawlings, Murano's. 6-9 p.m.
- Emily Elgin, Road to the Opry tour, Music Depot, downtown Rogers. 7:30-9 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve, Railyard Live, downtown Rogers.
- Illinois River Boys, Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
- Taylor Smith, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Arkansas Music Week starts Sunday. These are some of the events:
- Free community singing circle, Mount Sequoyah Center. 3 p.m.
- School of Rock summer series, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Noon.
- Taylor Smith, Justin Bloss, Kingfish, Fayetteville. 4 p.m.
- Ben Harris Duo, Moxie. 4 p.m.
- Jenn Cole features at the open mic, Murano's. 7 p.m.
- Drew Hudson Rogers, Kingfish, Fayetteville. 8 p.m.
- Sangam, the Roadhouse at the Momentary, Bentonville. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Sangam means the confluence. The program pairs Hindustani music, normally associated with northern India, with Carnatic music, normally associated with South India. Flute, tabla, vocal performances.
- Lo Shimmy, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Music industry meetup, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Part of Arkansas Music Week. KUAF will have a table.
- Zedd, the Momentary, Bentonville. Tickets: $70. Student tickets are sold out.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Dirty Heads, 311, Atmosphere, Rome, Walmart AMP, Rogers. Doors at 4 p.m., music at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start around $27.
- Peyton Joy, Kingfish, Fayetteville.
- Jonah Kagen, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m. Tickets just under $30.
Announced this week
- Little Rock Public Radio has set the Tiny Desk Contest Arkansas Showcase for Oct. 17 at the Hall in Little Rock. Doors at 5 p.m. The showcase features Arkansas musicians selected from submissions to the national Tiny Desk Contest: Jupiter's Flytrap of Conway, Braylon of Little Rock, Rachel Fields Blues Therapy of Northwest Arkansas. All ages. Tickets start at $20, and Little Rock Public Radio members get 50% off.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.