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Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame names its 32nd class of inductees

By Daniel Caruth
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:11 PM CDT
Courtesy
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Arkansas Black Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame will induct seven new honorees in its 32nd class. The organization recognizes African American individuals with ties to the state who have made outstanding contributions to their career fields and communities.

Among this year's class of honorees is Dr. Frank A. James, a civil rights leader who served as Arkansas' first representative on the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, or SNCC. Dr. Raymond P. Miller, co-founder of the state's first integrated medical practice, will be inducted posthumously.

Hall of Fame Chairman Charles Stewart says this year's honorees have made profound impacts in the lives of Arkansans.

"As we gather to honor this class of 2026, we do more than celebrate individual achievements. We affirm the enduring power of legacy, perseverance, service and hope. Their stories remind us that greatness is not just defined solely by what one accomplishes, but by the lives one touches."

The 2026 honorees will be inducted in a black-tie ceremony that will also raise funds for the Hall of Fame's foundation. The foundation awards grants to nonprofits working to improve education, wellness and economic development in Black and other underserved communities throughout the state.

Stewart says the foundation aims to expand its grantmaking coverage.

"To date, our grants have exceeded $1.3 million, and then we have impacted 71 of Arkansas' 75 counties, and we're very pleased with that. And we're trying to cover the whole state."

The 2026 induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 24 at Little Rock's Robinson Performance Hall. More information is available at arblackhalloffame.org.

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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
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