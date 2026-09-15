Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade organizer seeks more participants

If you're going to host a parade, you need to start early. Jay Stout is the coordinator for this year's Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville. Well, the day is formally observed on Nov. 11. The parade in Fayetteville will be the Saturday before, Nov. 7. Jay says there is still time to be part of the parade and the after-the-parade Veterans Community Fair. He says at eight weeks out, the 2026 parade is coming together.

Stout: Final loose ends. I've got to continue coordinating with other organizations to see if they'd like to participate. Fayetteville has a 50-vote limit. I'm at 30 right now, so I'm doing pretty good considering the time and also making sure that all the other things go on.

I've got to make sure the word gets out because participation didn't happen as well as I thought it could have last year. So get the word out. And then just final up the loose ends. You know, I'm going to publish a schedule, publish something for everybody to have at the parade, you know, and so they can have a good time.

I've got, for the opening ceremony, which we didn't do last year, I've got, of course, our emcee, Joshua Pineda. And then I've got a special, a couple of people from the Fayetteville High choir who is going to sing "God Bless America." And then we're going to have Mayor Rawn speak for a couple of minutes, and then we're going to kick off the parade.

Kellams: What do you want us to take away from the parade on that day?

Stout: I just want everybody to understand, you know, veterans, I know they get a lot of attention during certain times, but you know what? I guess they deserve it. You know, because of some of the things they did, whether they went off to war or not, the fact that they served in that uniform for a period of time means they could have went off to war. It just so happens the circumstance that didn't have that.

You know, I did 34 years in the Army and the Army National Guard. I was deployed to Desert Storm. And I felt that experience was one of the best experiences I've ever had because it taught me a lot of things that my training, you know, I never thought I'd get to use. But then I got to use it because I was a commander of the unit. So I was responsible for 50 people here to make sure that they do everything right also.

Kellams: So at least 30 floats. We know that.

Stout: Yes.

Kellams: What else will we see in here?

Stout: You're going to see, we got high school bands from Fayetteville and Lincoln are going to participate. You're going to see youth groups like American Heritage Girls or Trail Life. Hopefully, we'll get the Scouting of America.

And then we've got lots of veterans groups that want to participate. And not only do they want to participate, they want to tell the public how they make life better for veterans today. And maybe you can be involved with them. If you understand their mission and their purpose, you could be involved too.

Kellams: Not all of us are vets. I didn't serve. OK if I show up the parade?

Stout: Yeah, absolutely. We'd love it when everybody shows up. You know, veterans, we're used to people saying "thank you for your service." But sometimes it's, you know, it's kind of hard to think that I deserve that, you know? But you know, that's OK.

You know, it's because especially if you only serve for three years or so, but you do, you know, and people need to understand that you do deserve that. And if somebody's saying that to you, that, you know, that guy is somebody you need to get to know because it doesn't happen all the time anymore.

Kellams: We should point out Veterans Day, of course, is Nov. 11. That's in the middle of the week this year.

Stout: Yes.

Kellams: This parade is on Saturday.

Stout: That's correct. Yes, sir. On the 7th at 11 o'clock in the morning. Excuse me. The opening ceremony will begin at 10:45 and then 15 minutes later, we will begin the parade starting down Dickson Street from East Avenue.

Kellams: All right. I don't want to take this to a place you didn't expect, but there are a lot of people who think we're in a divided country right now. Is this an opportunity to have a nonpartisan gathering?

Stout: It absolutely is. You know, veterans, you know, we all have opinions just like anybody else, but veterans do. Do not, let me say it again. Military does not choose one side or the other. We serve both whoever's there because we support and defend the Constitution, not a president. The Constitution of the United States.

Now, veterans still believe, a lot of veterans still believe that that oath still applies today. And I don't put political signs out in my yard. I just don't think I should. Just like in this parade, I don't allow any campaigning in this parade.

I don't want you having a booth saying who vote for me and stuff. You can walk through the crowd. But as far as having a booth or an entry in the parade. Sorry. We'll do that for another parade.

Kellams: All right. Do you mind coming back as we get closer? Maybe at the first of November. Just to remind us and get us ready?

Stout: Absolutely, I sure will.

Kellams: Jay Stout, thanks so much for your time.

Stout: Thank you.

Jay Stout is the coordinator of the 2026 Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, taking place Saturday, Nov. 7. Inquiries about participating in the parade or the Veterans Community Fair after the parade can send an email to FayVetParade@gmail.com .

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