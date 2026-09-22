Comedy, Falltoberfest, Lech Walesa: What's on the fall calendar

The official arrival of autumn here is tonight, and I have a feeling many, many, many people are wanting autumn-like conditions right now. Well, to celebrate the official changing of seasons, let's briefly take a look at some events approaching on the fall calendar.

Comedy is returning to the Jones Center in Springdale. The venue's Center Stage Comedy series lineup for the 2026-27 season includes four shows, beginning with Michael Palascak Friday night. This is from Michael Palascak's special, "He's Friendly."

"I travel a lot. I traveled here because that's how you get places. And whenever I fly, I like to sit in the emergency exit row and. But they always ask you that question. They're always like, 'Sir, are you willing and able to assist in the case of an emergency?' And recently I was on a super early flight, and I said the words, 'I'm excited for the opportunity.' And they still let me sit there. Like, that's, 'Yes. We gotta stay on schedule.'

"So I feel like you see a lot when you travel, like I realize a lot of hospitals in this country are affiliated with a religion. Just in case the science doesn't work out. I don't know if they pitch it like that, like, 'Hey, man, we gotta operate, but you should go pray first because your insurance doesn't cover anesthesia. And we got a new guy in there, so you're gonna want the Holy Spirit around.'

"A lot of the Catholic hospitals are named after saints. I drove past one. It was not. It was called Resurrection Healthcare. Okay, that sets the bar a little high. Like, I just came here for a sprained ankle."

Palascak has appeared on "The Tonight Show." "Nateland Presents: The Showcase" on YouTube, and his self-produced special that we just heard from, "He's Friendly," can now be viewed on Netflix. Details about his Friday night appearance at the Jones Center and the other comedians in the Center Stage Connect series can be found at thejonescenter.org .

The Downtown Fayetteville Coalition is bringing Fayetteville Falltoberfest back to Dickson Street this autumn. It's the fourth year for such a celebration. It's a mix of music, craft beer and games. It's scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, from noon until 6 p.m., spanning seven blocks of Dickson Street and the Upper Ramble.

It will also feature the return of Spirit-Free Sipping. It's a nonalcoholic cocktail showcase from several of our local downtown mixologists. Over 60 local vendors, art installations, hands-on activities, games and seasonal celebrations will be found up and down the street and inside Dickson Street businesses. Again, that's Sunday, Oct. 4.

The annual Cold War Week at the National Cold War Center in Blytheville in East Arkansas this fall will feature former Polish president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa. Walesa will be in conversation with novelist and Arkansas native John Grisham Friday, Nov. 6, in Blytheville.

The weekend will also include the unveiling of the Cold War Center's Berlin Wall collection, expected to be the largest public viewable collection of authentic Berlin Wall segments outside of Berlin. Tickets for the events are on sale now. More information can be found at nationalcoldwarcenter.com .

And this Thursday night, the next movie in the latest installment of the Waterwitch film series at the Garden Room in downtown Fayetteville is a 1999 French loose adaptation of Herman Melville's "Billy Budd" called "Beau Travail." Series founder and curator Cole Borgstadt said this one's a favorite of his.

"It's a beautiful movie, honestly. It is just, it is one of those, from just a film craft standpoint, that is just so evocative and beautiful. And I think it's an incredible exploration of masculinity and performativity and kind of within a larger setting, in a French, like, army troop that's stationed in East Africa. I think it's a really kind of compelling setting to kind of explore a lot of those themes."

The movie is shown Thursday night. $10 general admission, $18 admission with the special wine pairing. Doors are at 7. The film starts at 8 at the Garden Room in Fayetteville.

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