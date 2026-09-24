Razorback, Trojan soccer teams host conference matches tonight

Both the Arkansas Razorback and Little Rock Trojan soccer teams are in action on their home pitch tonight.

The Razorbacks enter their match with Georgia this evening with an overall record of 3-4-1, a conference mark of 1-1. First kick is set for 6:30 tonight at Razorback Field. It's the first of three consecutive matches in Fayetteville for the Razorbacks, with Auburn here on Sunday and Missouri in Fayetteville a week from tomorrow.

The Trojans are hosting Abilene Christian tonight at Coleman Sports Complex in Little Rock. This is the first conference match of the season for Little Rock, and it's the first-ever match for the program in its brand-new conference, the United Athletic Conference. Trojans are 2-4-1 this year.

And by the way, both John Brown University soccer teams will play in Siloam Springs on Saturday against Texas Wesleyan. The women, ranked 14th in the NAIA national ratings, will play at 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, and then the 13th-ranked men play at 3:30

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